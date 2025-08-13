The Africa-America Institute Announces New President and CEO

announcement

New York — The Africa-America Institute (AAI) is proud to announce the appointment of Felicia Appenteng as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Appenteng, who has served as Interim CEO since July 1, 2025, assumes the permanent leadership role after a comprehensive executive search led by the AAI Board of Trustees.

"Felicia has demonstrated unwavering commitment, strategic vision, and deep understanding of AAI's mission throughout her tenure at AAI," said the organization's Board Chair, Christal Jackson. "Her leadership, coupled with her global perspective and strong relationships across Africa and the diaspora, make her uniquely positioned to lead the Institute into its next chapter."

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as President & CEO of the Africa-America Institute. AAI is a singular organization, with a luminous legacy and enduring impact. For more than 72 years, it has been both spark and oxygen to the movements that have shaped Global Africa through liberatory education, economic sovereignty, and leadership. The only thing richer than the path that we have walked to date is what lies ahead and I am honored to co-create that future with our vibrant community."

Appenteng brings over a decade of leadership experience at the intersection of philanthropy, education, and international affairs. Prior to serving as Interim CEO, she held senior roles at AAI and IE University, where she led major strategic initiatives and cultivated key partnerships with African governments, private sector leaders, and global institutions. Her appointment reflects AAI's commitment to visionary leadership rooted in African excellence and diaspora collaboration.

For inquiries, please contact:

Christal Jackson, AAI Board Chair

Email: CJackson@aaiafrica.org

Website: www.aaiafrica.org