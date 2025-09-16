The 41st Annual AAI Awards Gala Honoring Investments in Better Futures and Visionary Minds

New York — 2025 Honorees include the Ford Foundation Mission Investments Program, set to receive the Inaugural Investor Impact Award; Hosted by Sandra Babu-Boateng

Sunday, September 21, 2025, 6PM - Cipriani’s 42nd St. New York, NY

The Africa-America Institute (AAI) - the preeminent U.S.-based organization connecting Africa to the Americas to catalyze a more equitable world - proudly announces details for its signature event with the 41st Annual AAI Awards Gala.

Celebrating the vast contributions of Africa and its worldwide diaspora, the evening serves as AAI’s annual fundraiser in support of its programs.

The 41st Annual AAI Awards Gala will be held on Sunday, September 21, 2025, 6PM at the elegant Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

Hosted by Sandra Babu-Boateng, this year’s awards ceremony and dinner will center around the theme of “Honoring Investments in Better Futures and Visionary Minds,” highlighting visionary leadership and transformative investments shaping a sustainable global future.

For the awards portion of the evening, AAI will present the Ford Foundation Mission Investments Program with the inaugural Investor Impact Award. AAI has chosen to create the inaugural investment award to recognize the program’s work to reimagine capital as a catalytic force, Mission Investments has the potential to restructure global markets to serve the common good. Roy Swan - Head of Mission Investments, Ford Foundation will accept the award on behalf of the program.

H.E. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia will also be in attendance.

This year’s Gala also marks the first under the stewardship of AAI’s new President and CEO Felicia Appenteng.

“The Africa-America Institute is honored to celebrate and uplift the leaders whose vision and commitment are shaping a more equitable global future,” said Appenteng. “This year’s honorees embody the transformative power of unity, investment, and shared purpose. Their work not only strengthens the bonds between Africa and its diaspora, but also inspires the world to believe in the possibility of a future defined by opportunity and collaboration”

Africa-America Institute`` The 41st Annual AAI Awards Gala will honor the Ford Foundation Mission Investments and will be accepted by Roy Swan (top right), Head of Mission Investments. Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (bottom right) will be in attendance for the first dinner under the stewardship of AAI’s new President and CEO Felicia Appenteng (bottom left).

Held annually during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), AAI’s Annual Awards Gala has been the most anticipated African-centered event in New York City since its inception in 1984. The evening convenes distinguished guests, including Heads of State, diplomats, senior U.S. government officials, business leaders, philanthropists, journalists, and scholars, to highlight Africa’s successes and honor transformative leaders.

Since its founding in 1953, AAI has invested nearly half a billion dollars in scholarships and fellowships for African leaders of tomorrow, impacting over 23,000 alumni — including heads of state, ministers, entrepreneurs, and changemakers across the globe. Proceeds from the Gala support AAI’s ongoing work to bridge Africa and its diaspora through education, leadership development, and cultural exchange.

For more information about the 41st Annual AAI Awards Gala and sponsorship opportunities, please visit aaiafrica.org.

ABOUT THE AFRICA-AMERICA INSTITUTE

The Africa-America Institute envisions a world where Africa’s rich and powerful place in history is recognized, and that the systemic injustice embedded in global systems can be dismantled through education, dialogue, and community. AAI takes a transcontinental, multifaceted approach - bridging Africa and its diaspora in the Americas to catalyze a more sustainable and equitable world.

AAI’s programs span across four impact pillars: Liberatory Education; Global Healing & Repair; Economic Sovereignty; and Community Building. Each body of work informs and synergizes the other, creating simultaneous action and leverage for deeper impact.

AAI has a storied institutional history, deep partnerships and convening power, and a commitment to excellence that, for the past 70+ years, has catalyzed a more sustainable and equitable world.

