Sudan/Nigeria: Sudan Coach Appiah Surprised At Big Win Over Nigeria, Chelle - 'Worst Game I've Overseen'

Sudan Coach Appiah Surprised At Big Win Over Nigeria, Chelle - 'Worst Game I've Overseen'

13 August 2025
On a cool Tuesday evening in the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, Sudan lit up the tournament with a performance that will be remembered long after the group stage dust settles.

In a commanding 4-0 demolition of Nigeria, Kwesi Appiah's men sent a clear message: they are not in East Africa to simply make up the numbers.

The result not only sealed Sudan's place as serious contenders but also brought an abrupt end to Nigeria's dreams of lifting the trophy for the first time since the tournament's inception in 2009.

Appiah's Tactical Masterstroke

Kwesi Appiah, the former Ghana national team coach, couldn't hide his satisfaction at the final whistle.

"I was surprised with the performance of some of my players. If you noticed, my changes came deep into the second half because everyone was playing really well."

Indeed, his first substitution came in the 79th minute, when Mubarak Abdallah replaced Salah Adel -- a sign of how much control Sudan had on the game.

Appiah explained the game plan in simple terms: "We knew it was going to be tough, especially the first 20 minutes. Our tactical play was to absorb pressure and hit them on the counter."

Even the scoreline took him by surprise.

"I wasn't expecting the scoreline, but I knew if we play our best, we could defeat Nigeria."

Respect for the Opponents

Despite the emphatic scoreline, Appiah was gracious toward his opposite number, Eric Chelle: "I think the home-based Super Eagles aren't that bad. On the whole, tactically, they played well.

"The coach only needs to do some polishing with the attack. The first game against Senegal wasn't that bad; in the second game, they had stints of possession, but our approach helped us."

Chelle's Pain and Resolve

For Chelle, the evening was a test of patience and pride.

Nigeria's campaign was already on the ropes after player departures had weakened the squad, and the heavy defeat left them with only one thing to fight for -- honor.

"We have lost all ambition. The CHAN is over for us. We have a third match to play for our honour and respect. But I am disappointed by this match. It is the worst game I've overseen from the dugout as coach."

Looking ahead to their final game against Congo, Chelle warned: "If we play this way against Congo, it wouldn't be just four. We have to clear our minds and mentally get ready for Congo."

The coach pointed to the loss of key domestic players -- nearly eight who had moved abroad -- as a turning point.

"Though some important players left our preparations camp, these were the best players in our league. We can't play a game like that and lose in the manner we did. We need to be more focused."

The mistakes against Sudan were costly.

"The players focused in the first 20 minutes. Our goal was ruled out, and afterwards, we made a lot of mistakes... 4 mistakes, 4 goals. Our training session before the game went well. We analyzed Sudan's team. We prepared well, but were not ready for as many mistakes."

The Road Ahead

Sudan now eye a top-of-the-table showdown with Senegal, while Nigeria seek redemption in their last match.

For one team, it's about making a statement in the knockout stage. For the other, it's about salvaging pride.

