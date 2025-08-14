Mauritania/Burkina Faso: Mauritania Hold Off Burkina to Reach Seven Points in CHAN Group B

Mauritania edged a bruising, high-stakes CHAN Group B tie 1-0 against 10-man Burkina Faso in Dar es Salaam, Alassane Diop's first-half penalty enough to settle a contest shaped by a VAR red card and frantic late defending.

El Mami Tetah won the decisive spot-kick deep into first-half stoppage time after Kalifa Nikièma tangled with the winger in the area; following a review, Moroccan referee Jelly Chavane pointed to the spot and Diop drove low into the left corner.

It crowned a chaotic end to the half that had already seen Abdoulaye Touré dismissed for violent conduct, upgraded to red after another VAR check.

The result follows Madagascar's 2-0 win over Central African Republic earlier in the day and lifts Mauritania to seven points from four matches, second behind hosts Tanzania.

Burkina Faso remain on three points and, with only one game to play, can no longer catch the top two; their CHAN campaign is effectively over given the standings after Wednesday's action.

A half that turned on discipline and video reviews

With both sides told this was "must-win" territory in the pre-match build-up, the opening exchanges were predictably combative.

Burkina Faso threatened in a flurry on 14 minutes: Issouf Kaboré and Abdoul Abass Guiro saw efforts blocked before Ousmane Siry's drive was clawed away by Abderrahmane Sarr; Papus Ouattara twice headed off target soon after.

Mauritania steadied and carried a growing set-piece threat. Patrick Malo was cautioned for a heavy challenge on Tetah before tempers boiled over: Touré's off-the-ball offence on Moulaye Al Khalil initially drew yellow, then red after review.

The Stallions' discipline unravelled again in added time. Issouf Kaboré fouled Tetah on halfway, Nikièma then felled the winger in the box and, after a lengthy VAR check (45+6), Diop did the rest from 12 yards.

Stallions rally with 10 men - and hit the post

Credit to Issa Balbon's side: a man down, they came out swinging. Patrick Malo forced Sarr into a save from range seconds after the restart and Ladji Brahima Sanou twice kept Burkina in it, tipping over Tetah's angled effort and then getting down smartly to the same player's skidding drive .

Mauritania, switched on to manage the game, shuffled the pack: El Mami Tetah made way for Mohamed El Kheir Faraji late on after a busy night of winning free-kicks and shots on target, while Hamady N'Diaye and Moctar El Hacen arrived to shore up midfield legs.

Still the danger flickered. Abdoul Baguian met a Mohamed Guira cross with a thumping header that struck the right post, before substitute Papus Ouattara was denied by Sarr at point-blank range .

In a frantic finale, Sarr clutched an Abdoul Abass Guiro header low to his right and a swerving long-ranger from Moctar El Hacen drew a flying save from Sanou at the other end.

Streetwise Mauritania control the details

This was not a night for flowing football. It was a night for timing blocks, buying fouls and concentration at set plays. Nouh El Abd and Soukrana Mheimid defended their box stoutly; Abdallahi Mahmoud's energy knitted Mauritania's 4-1-4-1 together; and the centre-back pair dealt well with aerial traffic as Burkina loaded up late balls.

Diop's caution (59) came amid a spiky spell, but Mauritania largely kept their heads while the Stallions' card count grew - Koutiama (62) and Diallo (66) shown yellows before Ouattara was booked in added time (89).

What it means

The victory moves Mauritania to second on seven points, behind perfect Tanzania on nine. With Madagascar up to four after beating CAR, the Barea are the only side who can still draw level with Mauritania on the final day - but Burkina Faso, marooned on three, can no longer reach the top two in a five-team group.

For Artiz López Garai, whose team had scored just once in their first three matches, this was exactly the street-smart performance he demanded - and the moment that may yet carry the Mourabitounes into the last eight.

For the Stallions, who struck woodwork and asked late questions despite a man disadvantage for more than 50 minutes, the damage was done by a rash moment and a call confirmed by the monitors.