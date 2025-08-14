Sudan: Abdul Raouf - Sudan's Silent Assassin Lighting Up TotalEnergies CHAN 2024

When the sun sets over Zanzibar and the night air fills with the sounds of vuvuzelas, one name keeps echoing through the stands -- Abdul Razzaq Yaqoub, better known as Abdul Raouf.

In a tournament where underdogs are rewriting scripts and giants are falling, the 32-year-old winger has emerged as the beating heart of Sudan's CHAN 2024 journey.

Two matches, two Man of the Match awards, and performances that have turned the Falcons of Jediane from hopeful participants into genuine contenders -- Abdul Raouf's rise is no fluke.

His story is a testament to resilience, technical brilliance, and a relentless belief that Sudan can do more than just show up.

From Al-Hilal Spark to National Icon

Abdul Raouf's footballing journey has long been rooted in Sudanese soil. A star for Al-Hilal Club of Sudan, his reputation for intelligent playmaking, visionary passing, and ice-cold composure in the final third made him indispensable to both his club and fans.

His move in January 2020 from Al-Hilal Al-Tablidi to Al-Hilal Sudan proved decisive. Within months, he had cemented his place as a key figure, catching the eye of then-national coach Hubert Velud.

From his debut, he showcased an ability to handle the intensity of international football, quickly becoming a trusted name in Sudan's attacking plans.

Shining on CHAN's Grand Stage

CHAN 2024 has been Abdul Raouf's theatre, and he's owned the spotlight. In the opener against Congo, he orchestrated the midfield, threading passes with surgical precision and leading the attack to a hard-earned 1-1 draw.

Then came Nigeria -- a night that will live in Sudanese football folklore. Against a team of giants, Abdul Raouf was untouchable.

With two goals and a performance dripping with confidence, he inspired a 4-0 demolition that stunned the continent. It was his second straight Man of the Match award, a rare feat at this level.

The Craftsman at Work

What makes Abdul Raouf special is not just his ability to score, but how he builds football. His tactical awareness allows him to glide between the lines, exploit pockets of space, and turn a simple reception into a lethal attack.

His quick decision-making and thunderous long-range strikes make him a nightmare for defenders.

In the Nigeria game, his blend of artistry and aggression was on full display. "We are here to compete for the title, not just to participate," he declared -- a bold message that matched the dominance on the pitch.

The Appiah Connection

Sudan's surge under Ghanaian coach Appiah Kwasi has been anchored by Abdul Raouf's brilliance. Entrusted with leading the attacking midfield, he's been the pivot through which the Falcons shift from defence to attack.

Every touch, every pass, every feint seems calculated to destabilise opponents. His influence against Congo and Nigeria didn't just create goals -- it gave Sudan a rhythm, a belief that they could dictate games against elite opposition.

With Sudan sitting atop Group D with four points, his leadership could yet prove decisive in their final showdown with Senegal.

Eyes on the Prize

For Abdul Raouf, CHAN 2024 is more than a tournament -- it's an opportunity to etch his name alongside Africa's greats.

His ambition is clear: help Sudan advance deep into the competition while lifting the spirits of his nation.

His vision is to "focus on teamwork, turn every attack into a scoring opportunity, and contribute to strengthening Sudan's position in the competition."

It's a mission that aligns perfectly with Sudan's resurgence in African football.

A Star with a Message

As the Falcons of Jediane prepare for their next battle, Abdul Raouf remains their talisman -- the man who can turn a game with one touch. His performances at the Aman Stadium have been more than just football; they've been a declaration that Sudan is here to challenge for honours.

And his message to the continent is loud and clear: "We are here to compete for the title, not just to participate."

With that mindset, and with Abdul Raouf in the form of his life, who's to say Sudan's CHAN 2024 dream won't end with silverware?