Mauritania/Namibia: Mauritania Pip Burkina Faso to Keep Alive CHAN Last Eight Hopes

Mauritania beat Burkina Faso 1-0 to keep alive their hopes of reaching the African Nations Championships quarter-finals in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

With Tanzania having already won Group B and qualified for the last eight, the two teams were fighting to ensure who finishes as runner-up.

Mauritania started with skipper Bessam twice missing the target, including a 10th minute golden chance when the Burkinabe keeper prevented him from tapping in at a close range.

Alassane Diop broke the deadlock when he converted from the penalty spot after the Burkinabe Stallions's striker Abdoulaye Touré was send tff for a rough tackle on Bessam.

The victory takes Mauritania to seven points - two behind the co-hosts Tanzania.

Madagascar beat Central African Republic 2-0 in a tense earlier game, thanks to two late goals.

Toky Rakotondraibe and Nomena Rafanomezantsoa were on target to earn Madagascar their first win after three matches and take their tally to four points.

The defeat ended CAR's futile campaign in this tournament having conceded six without reply, and extending their run to three group-stage exits in three Chan appearances.

The final round of group matches will be played on August 16 with Tanzania facing Central African Republic and Madagascar playing Burkina Faso.