Ghana: Gbese Mantse, Dr Apaak, Others Pay Tribute in Memory of Victims

The Paramount Chief of the Gbese Traditional Area, Dr Nii Ayi-Bonte II, has expressed his profound condolences to the President, John Dramani Mahama, the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the government, the families of the eight deceased national officers and the entire citizenry, describing the helicopter crash which claimed the lives of the eight as a blow to national development.

According to Nii Ayi Bonte, who is also the Adonteng of the Ga State and second in command to the Ga Mantse, the death of the eight who were on national assignment, was not only tragic and painful, but also shattering to the entire country.

A statement issued by the Gbese Mantse Palace in Accra yesterday and copied to The Ghanaian Times said "I and my elders are deeply troubled and saddened by the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight dedicated Ghanaians who were on their way to perform a national assignment and pray for the good lord to strengthen us especially, the families of the eight who lost their lives."

The statement signed by Nii Gbese himself also called on Ghanaians to bury their differences and come together to ensure that the eight were not just buried, but honoured by the state.

"The sudden demise of our eight compatriots must serve as a memorial that will unite and bring us together to fight the good causes of our nation. We shall weep and mourn them, but that should not be the end. Their tragic death must be remembered and we must ensure that their death is not in vain," Nii Ayi-Bonte said.

In a related development, the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Clement Apaak, has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of his two former colleagues and the six others who died in the helicopter crash last Wednesday.

Dr Apaak, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Builsa, recalled his memories with some of the victims, including Dr Omane Boamah, Dr Muntala Mohammed, and Mr Samuel Sarpong.

"Omane, bro, I called him, and he will respond, bro. Only a week ago, he sent me documents of a teacher who reached out to him on the delay in getting a staff ID. I promised to take it up with GES. He responded, grateful bro. Oh my bro.

"Multala, my troublesome younger brother, I called him. He will respond, my big brother. He would then proceed to announce to everyone in the vicinity that "do you know that Dr Apaak is the President of the Global Association of Dog Meat Eaters?"

"Limuna, my playmate. He will usually call me, my slave [It's a Gonja and Builsa thing]. He called me as he usually did a week ago to check up on me."

"Dr Samuel Sarpong, I called him Senior, and he will respond, Doc. We attended this year's June 4th celebrations together. We were seated close to each other."

The Deputy Minister also called for a national tribute, a thorough investigation into the crash, and renewed efforts to fight illegal mining (galamsey) in their honour.

The Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC) in a tribute signed by the Executive Director, Sam Danse, expressed sorrow about the death of the Cabinet Ministers and six other officials of the government.

"This devastating incident highlights the pressing need for decisive apolitical actions against illegal mining, which continues to wreak havoc on our environment, communities and natural resources.

Illegal mining remains an existential threat to the current and future generations," it stated.

It added that "As we reflect on the lives lost in this unfortunate accident, we are reminded of the urgent responsibility that rests on our government to safeguard our precious resources and the well-being of our citizens."

ISODEC called on the government to take immediate and comprehensive measures to enforce all existing laws and regulations against illegal mining and mining in forest areas.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ho Teaching Hospital, Dr Hintermann K.K. Mbroh, described the recent helicopter tragedy as "a deep wound to the nation." He made the remarks on Friday at a solemn vigil at Nfodjo Park in Ho, held in honour of the eight victims. The event drew government officials, traditional leaders, security agencies, and representatives of various organisations.

Reverend Seth Mawutor, Regional Chairman of the Peace Council and Ecumenical Council, urged Ghanaians to remain hopeful, saying the sacrifices of the fallen should inspire unity and national focus.

The Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, in a statement signed by its President, Nene Sakite II, extended sympathy to President John Dramani Mahama, bereaved families, and the nation, describing the victims as "dedicated public servants" whose passing has left the country shaken.

The Private Security Guard Association of Ghana (PSGAG), through its President, Roland Obibah Mensah, expressed condolences, acknowledging the crucial roles the victims played in national administration.

The Lions International, District 418 - Ghana, led by District Governor, Lion Prince Obeng Dwamena, MJF, honoured the victims' dedication and pledged support to the bereaved families, stating, "We stand with the entire nation in this moment of collective grief."

The Ghana Employers' Association (GEA), in a statement signed by Nana (Dr) Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodee Afriyie, expressed shock and sorrow, highlighting the victims' contributions to national development.

The Ghana Palliative Care Association (GPCA), led by Dr Stephen Ayisi Addo, also mourned the loss, pledging to stand "shoulder to shoulder with Ghana in this time of collective mourning."

The tragedy has united Ghanaians from all walks of life, as the nation pays tribute to the service, sacrifice, and lasting legacy of eight distinguished citizens.