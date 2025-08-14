The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has cautioned the government to show restraint, empathy, and protect democratic freedoms in the wake of the recent helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight people.

This follows the arrest of three Ghanaians purportedly affiliated with the NPP who made threatening remarks about the life of the President and the Vice President of the Republic.

They were picked up by the National Security and the Ghana Police Service yesterday to assist with investigations on the matter:

In a Facebook post, Nana Boakye said this was a time for unity, healing, and giving the fallen heroes a dignified farewell, not for political controversy.

He accused the NDC government of politicising the tragedy, pointing to the arrest of Wontumi TV presenter Akyemkwa Nana Kofi Asare in Ejisu Krapa by unidentified armed men, and the arrest of social media personality Fante Comedy over a viral TikTok video.

He said the timing and manner of these arrests sent a worrying signal that politics was being placed above compassion and national solidarity.

According to him, such actions during a period of national mourning were insensitive and risked shifting attention away from honouring the deceased.

He said they also raised public concerns about safety, freedom of expression, and the rule of law under the Mahama-led administration.

Nana Boakye warned that, instead of uniting the country in grief, the government's actions were creating fear, increasing public anxiety, and undermining the principles of democracy.

He urged the government not to dishonour the memory of the eight fallen heroes by politicising their deaths, and to allow Ghanaians to mourn without intimidation.