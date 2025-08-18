Nigeria: 10 Die, 29 Missing in Sokoto Boat Mishap

17 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has expressed deep sorrow over a tragic boat mishap that occurred on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at approximately 12:00pm in Kojiyo Ward, Goronyo local government area of the State.

According to the Goronyo LGA SEMA Desk Officer, a boat carrying approximately 45 passengers capsized while on transit.

As at press time, only 10 individuals have been confirmed dead, while six have been rescued alive, leaving 29 others missing. Search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate the remaining passengers.

Initial investigations suggested that overloading may have contributed to the incident, a recurring issue in similar accidents across the state's riverine communities.

The Sokoto State Government, in partnership with SEMA and other relevant agencies, has deployed response teams to enhance rescue efforts.

SEMA extended its condolences to the families of the deceased and urged community members to adhere to safety regulations and avoid overloading boats.

SEMA, under the leadership of the Special Adviser to the Governor, Hon. Aminu Liman Bodinga, said it remained dedicated to protecting lives and property, and will continue collaborating with stakeholders to improve safety awareness and enforce inland waterways regulations.

