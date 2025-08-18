Nigeria: 40 Missing, 10 Rescued in Sokoto Boat Mishap

Rescue workers are racing against time to save scores of passengers after a tragic boat accident in Sokoto State, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, confirmed yesterday.

According to NEMA, the incident occurred when a boat conveying over 50 passengers to Goronyo Market capsized.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, said the agency immediately activated its response team upon receiving reports of the mishap.

She explained that the operation is being conducted in collaboration with local authorities, divers, and other emergency responders.

"So far, about 10 persons have been rescued, while more than 40 passengers remain missing," Umar said.

She assured the public that NEMA remains fully committed to saving lives, coordinating the necessary support for affected families, and providing timely updates as rescue operations continue.

The tragic incident has once again underscored the recurring dangers of waterway transportation in Nigeria's riverine communities, where overloading, poor safety practices, and a lack of regulation continue to claim lives.