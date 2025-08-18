Nigeria: To Fight HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria, Nigeria Contributes $38.79m to Global Fund in 23 Years Since 2002

Abuja — Nigeria has so far contributed a total of $38.79 million (over N60 billion), less than half of its $94.28 million cumulative pledge to the Global Fund since 2002, the international intervention agency on health has disclosed.

The Global Fund is a worldwide partnership that focuses on fighting HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria, and ensures a healthier, safer, and more equitable future for all.

Nigeria made its first contribution of $10 million in 2002 and is now the largest financial contributor to the Global Fund among countries that are eligible for its grants.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo hosted the African HIV/AIDS Summit in 2001, where the idea of the Global Fund was initiated, and he also stood by the then United States President George Bush in the Rose Garden of the White House when the first pledges to the Global Fund were made.

Nigeria has so far received $201million in grants from the Global Fund to finance the country's fight against AIDS, TB, and malaria.

The Fund raises and invests over $5 billion a year to fight deadly infectious diseases, challenge the injustice that fuels them, and strengthen health systems and pandemic preparedness in more than 100 of the hardest hit countries.

Information on the agency's website revealed that Nigeria pledged $13.2 million for the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment, covering 2023-2025.

"This represents a 10 per cent increase over its Sixth Replenishment pledge and a firm sign of its commitment to alleviating the burden of the three diseases and building strong and resilient health systems," the Fund said.

Nigeria is both a donor to the Global Fund and an implementer of Global Fund-supported programmes.

Cumulatively, it has made a total pledge of $94.28 million since 2002 and contributed only $38.79 million, less than half of the pledge.

However, out of the $13.2 million pledged for the Seventh Replenishment (2023-2025), the country is yet to contribute any amount.

But the Global Fund is already planning to cut $1.4 billion from grants it had already awarded.

Amid concerns about whether donors will fulfill their funding pledges or not, it is slashing allocations to its current grant cycle and asking countries to revise those grants.

While the Fund has assured countries of support for lifesaving services, including treatment for HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria, advocates said community-based organisations remain worried they might face a repeat of the uncertainty and upheaval that occurred as the United States froze funding and then dismantled the US Agency for International Development (USAID) earlier this year.