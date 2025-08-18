Liberia: Boycotts At Chief Justice Yuoh's Exit Ceremony

On August 15, 2025, the official retirement ceremony for former Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh unfolded in the Chamber of Liberia's Supreme Court--but with a notable absence.

President Joseph N. Boakai and the top leadership of the Liberian legislature, including Speaker Richard Koon and Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence, boycotted the event.

President Boakai, who had been scheduled to deliver special remarks, neither attended nor sent a proxy. Similarly, the Justice Minister, Cllr. N Oswald Tweah was absent when called to deliver a tribute, leaving Liberia's Solicitor General, Cllr. Augustine Fayiah, to represent the Ministry at the last moment.

Many observers interpreted these absences as an act of political payback. Earlier in the year, during President Boakai's State of the Nation Address on January 27, 2025, no member of the Judiciary--including Supreme Court Justices--was present, and no explanation was provided at the time.

While the absence of the Chief Justice was later attributed to an international symposium in Cairo, Egypt, the unexplained nonattendance of four Associate Justices: Senior Associate Justices Jamesetta H. Wolokolie, Yussif D. Kaba, Yamie Q. Gbeisay, Sr., and Associate Justice Ceaineh D. Clinton Johnson fueled public speculation.

The Judiciary eventually linked their absence to an internal speakership dispute in the legislature between former speaker Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa and Richard N. Koon of the Unity Party (UP).

A prominent Liberian attending the ceremony expressed disappointment due to the Executive's failure to show up at the ceremony and deliberate refusal to send a proxy.

However, most disappointingly, minutes following the conclusion of the retirement ceremony and the adjournment of the March A. D 2025 Term of the Supreme Court, incoming Chief Justice Yamie QuiQui Gbeisay, Sr, and Associate Justice Cllr. Boakai Kanneh quietly and hurriedly boarded their vehicles and moved into the Executive Mansion compound, where President Boakai officially commissioned them and several other officials.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and family members, among others.

The officials commissioned by the President were Chief Justice Yamie Gbeisay, Associate Justice Boakai N. Kanneh, and Margibi County Resident Judge Victoria W. Duncan.

Furthermore, President Boakai also commissioned John Ballout, Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. George S.W. Patten - Ambassador to South Africa, Mohammed M. Dukuly - Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Henry B. Fahnbulleh- Ambassador to Egypt, Clarence K. Massaquoi - Commissioner & Chairman, LTA, Ben A. Fofana - Commissioner, LTA, Emmanuel J. Payegar - Commissioner, LTA, Patrick R. Honnah - Commissioner, LTA, Angela Cassell Bush - Commissioner, LTA

Meanwhile, giving a special remark at the commissioning ceremony, President Boakai challenged the newly commissioned officials of government to serve with integrity, accountability, and results, warning that public service is a trust and not an entitlement.

The President, however, repeated his signature call: "Let us together Think Liberia, Love Liberia, and Build Liberia."

President Boakai declared that the era of "business as usual" is over and that his Administration will measure officials by their performance and commitment to the Liberian people.

"This is your moment to rise. Your country is calling. Deliver with courage, integrity, and humility," the President said. He added, "We will be tracking your progress and holding you accountable. Transparency and asset declaration are not optional; they are legal requirements and moral obligations."

Addressing the Judiciary, President Boakai said the need for reform is "urgent and non-negotiable," stressing that transparent, speedy, and fair justice is the foundation of a thriving democracy. He called on all members of the Judiciary and Legislature to declare their assets and uphold the highest ethical standards to restore public trust.

To the newly appointed Ambassadors, the President underscored their role as Liberia's face abroad, particularly as the country begins its historic two-year term on the United Nations Security Council. "You are called 'Excellency' for a reason. Represent us with dignity, but also with action--attract investment, boost tourism, build partnerships, and make Liberia's voice heard," he said.

The President charged the LTA leadership to ensure Liberia seizes the opportunities of the digital age. "Your work must drive innovation, economic growth, and opportunities for our young people to thrive in a knowledge-based economy," he stated, adding that technology must benefit every corner of the country.

President Boakai highlighted his Administration's zero tolerance for corruption, warning that any misuse of public resources will be met with full legal consequences. "Those found in breach of our anti-graft laws will be held fully accountable," he warned. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.