Uganda: FDC Unveils Five-Pillar Manifesto With Focus On Economy and Services

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has launched its Five-Pillar 2026 Campaign Manifesto, pledging reforms aimed at "putting money in Ugandans' pockets" and transforming the economy through targeted investments in key sectors.

The manifesto was unveiled during the party's 19th National Council meeting at Najjanankumbi, chaired by National Chairman Jack Sabiiti.

The FDC said its plan represents a people-centered vision to address economic hardship, unemployment, and poor service delivery.

Party spokesperson John Kikonyogo told journalists in Kampala that the manifesto responds directly to citizens' daily struggles.

"The FDC manifesto is focusing on key areas to transform Uganda's economy and improve citizens' lives," he said.

Among the proposals:

Agriculture: Allocate 10% of the national budget to modernize farming through credit, irrigation, extension services, and farmer cooperatives.

Industry & Employment: Establish regional industrial zones, vocational training hubs, and farmer service centers to boost youth jobs.

Fisheries & Blue Economy: Remove military involvement, invest in aquaculture, modern fish terminals, and processing plants.

Tourism: Increase funding for marketing attractions such as birding and mountain climbing.

Health: Commit 10% of the budget to upgrade regional hospitals and enhance public health education.

Education: Review the competence-based curriculum, reduce classroom overcrowding, and invest in teacher recruitment and training.

Governance & Fiscal Discipline: Cut extravagant spending, strengthen accountability of security forces, and fight corruption.

Infrastructure & Energy: Reduce road construction costs, expand the paved road network, and review power purchase agreements to lower electricity tariffs.

The manifesto also emphasizes transparent resource management and high-impact infrastructure as part of the party's fiscal reforms.

Beyond policy, the National Council approved the 2026 election budget and authorized the National Executive Committee to appoint a National Taskforce to drive campaign operations.