Nigeria: Tinubu Subsidises Dialysis Treatment in Public Hospitals

18 August 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

The initiative slashed the cost of dialysis session from N50,000 to N12,000.

President Bola Tinubu has approved a reduction in the price of each kidney dialysis session for patients, from N50,000 to N12,000, a spokesperson has said.

Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson to the president, made this known on Monday via his X handle.

The development, which will first commence in ten public hospitals, will provide relief to thousands of Nigerians battling kidney-related diseases, many of whom cannot pay for the dialysis.

"More federal medical centres and teaching hospitals will be added before the end of the year to widen access nationwide. " It would be recalled that last year, President Tinubu also approved free cesarean sections (C-sections) for pregnant women in federal hospitals, a bold step aimed at boosting maternal healthcare and reducing preventable maternal deaths," Mr Bwala wrote.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.