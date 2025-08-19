Nigeria: Tinubu Subsidises Dialysis Treatment in Public Hospitals

The initiative slashed the cost of dialysis session from N50,000 to N12,000.

President Bola Tinubu has approved a reduction in the price of each kidney dialysis session for patients, from N50,000 to N12,000, a spokesperson has said.

Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson to the president, made this known on Monday via his X handle.

The development, which will first commence in ten public hospitals, will provide relief to thousands of Nigerians battling kidney-related diseases, many of whom cannot pay for the dialysis.

"More federal medical centres and teaching hospitals will be added before the end of the year to widen access nationwide. " It would be recalled that last year, President Tinubu also approved free cesarean sections (C-sections) for pregnant women in federal hospitals, a bold step aimed at boosting maternal healthcare and reducing preventable maternal deaths," Mr Bwala wrote.

