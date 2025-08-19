Nigeria: Kidney Disease - Tinubu Slashes Dialysis Cost to ₦12,000

18 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

President Bola Tinubu has approved a subsidy that drastically reduces the cost of kidney dialysis in federal government-owned hospitals from ₦50,000 per session to ₦12,000.

The development was disclosed on Monday by the Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to the President, Sunday Dare, in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday.

According to Dare, the intervention was already being implemented in major federal medical centres and teaching hospitals across the six geopolitical zones.

The facilities include the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Ebute-Metta, Lagos; FMC Jabi, Abuja; University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan; FMC Owerri; University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Maiduguri; FMC Abeokuta; Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos; FMC Azare; University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin; and University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Calabar.

Dare added that more federal medical centres and teaching hospitals will be included before the end of the year to expand nationwide access.

The initiative follows last year's approval by President Tinubu of free caesarean sections (C-sections) for pregnant women in federal hospitals, a move aimed at reducing maternal mortality and improving access to quality maternal healthcare.

