Ghana: Helicopter Crash Victims Honoured At State Funeral

A state funeral was organised on Friday at the black star Square in memory of the eight comrades who lost their lives in the recent helicopter crash.

The Victims include, the Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah; Environment Minister, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed; Acting Deputy National security coordinator Dr Muniru Mohammed Limuna; Vice chairman of NDC, Dr Samuel Sarpong; Former parliamentary candidate, Samuel Aboagye; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flying Officer Twum-Ampadu and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

The Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in a tribute highlighted the nation's collective sorrow and resilience saying "You will always be in our hearts. You will always be remembered and we will always be there for your memories".

She noted that the victims of the helicopter crash were dedicated individuals who served the country with honour and commitment.

The Vice President praised their selflessness, commitment to duty, and abiding belief in the ability of Ghana to be better for all.

She emphasised that their legacy would live on, inspiring future generations to serve their country with dedication and sacrifice.

She commended the Ghana Armed Forces, Emergency Services, and citizens for their swift response and support.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang acknowledged the outpouring condolences from heads of state around the world, affirming the strength of Ghana's national and international spirit.

"It is this solidarity that affirms the strength of our national and international spirit," she said.

Wishing the victims an eternal rest, the Vice President prayed that God continued to "bless our homeland, Ghana, and make our nation great and strong".