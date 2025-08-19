Ghana: Children of Helicopter Crash Victims Will Be Cared for - Pres Mahama

19 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama on Friday assured that the children of the eight persons who perished in the helicopter crash on August 6 will not be left alone.

He said the government had instituted a Children's Support Fund to cater for their education and welfare.

The assurance was given at a state funeral held at the Black Star Square in Accra, in honour of the victims of the crash, which claimed the lives of the Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six others.

The Harbin Z-9 helicopter, which was on its way to the Ashanti Region for an anti-illegal mining operation, crashed on a forested mountainside, killing all on board.

President Mahama, in a tribute, pledged the commitment of government to supporting the families, especially the children, of the departed.

"Their children will not be alone; they have us, and we will always be there to share their burden," he said.

The Children's Support Fund, he disclosed, had received an initial seed of GH¢500,000 from Stanbic Bank, which government had matched, to be used to support the education of the children from primary through to tertiary or technical training, as well as their welfare, healthcare, and other essential needs.

As part of state honours, the President also announced posthumous promotions for three of the military officers who died in the crash, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala promoted to Wing Commander, Flying Officer Manean Twum Ampadu promoted to Flight Lieutenant, and Sergeant Ernest Addo promoted to Flight Sergeant.

The funeral service, which blended Christian and Islamic prayers, hymns, and military rites, drew together thousands of mourners, including former Presidents, African leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional rulers, and citizens from all walks of life.

President Mahama expressed appreciation to the Ghana Armed Forces, emergency services, religious and traditional leaders, as well as the international community for their solidarity and support in the wake of the tragedy.

BY MARIAM MOHAMMED ALIDU

