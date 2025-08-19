Ghana: Helicopter Crash - Nation Drowns in Sorrow ...As Victims Go to Final Resting Place

The remaining six helicopter crash victims were on Friday laid to rest at the Military Cemetery at Tse Addo, a suburb of Accra.

They were given a 15-gun salute, as the military, in a choreographed manner, lowered their coffins into their graves, with three jet fighters flying over the cemetery in respect of the Ghana Airforce officers. Then followed the sounding of the Last Post as a symbolic gesture of last honour to the departed souls.

This followed a State Funeral ceremony held at the Black Star Square, which was attended by high profile dignitaries, including President John Dramani Mahama and his Vice, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

Also present were former Presidents Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Agyekum Kufuor, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, Acting Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, cabinet ministers and ministers of state, members of the diplomatic corps, political parties, traditional authorities, and the clergy.

The six victims are Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister of Defence; Dr Samuel Sarpong, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Chairman; Mr Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Coordinator, NADMO; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

The atmosphere at the Black Star Square during the ceremony was one of pain and sorrow as hundreds of mourners and sympathisers from all walks of life and mostly clad in black attire, wept uncontrollably.

Also, the popular Ghanaian saying, "Berima enso", which means "men don't cry ", was defeated as some men who were part of the mourners could not hold back their tears.

Personnel drawn from all the security agencies were deployed to ensure an orderly and incident-free service.

While the Bible and Qu'ran recitals began at 7:30 a.m., the Funeral Service commenced exactly at 9 a.m., following the arrival of President Mahama at the funeral grounds.

The Vice President, in her tribute, said that it was a privilege to work with Dr Boamah and was excited about the prospects of learning from him.

"I wish you a peaceful rest, my colleagues. I thank each of you for your examples of selflessness, sacrifice, commitment to duty, and your abiding belief for the ability of our country to be better for all of us," she added.

Mr Bagbin urged Ghanaians to draw strength and wisdom from the way the deceased individuals lived their lives, and the way they died as their legacies were honoured.

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Lieutenant General William Agyapong, commended Dr Boamah for the various transformative policies he developed to ensure the transformation of the GAF.

He observed that the skills and dedication of the three air crew members and Dr Boamah would continue to influence the training, maintenance, and operational doctrines of the GAF going forward.

Struggling to put words together and with shaking voices, the wives and children of the helicopter crash victims pledged to continue with their legacies, while describing them as hardworking and compassionate individuals.

Delivering the homily, the Director General of Religious Affairs at the GAF, Apostle Brigadier General Benjamin Godson Kumi-Woode, urged the mourners to lead their lives in conformity with the Holy Bible and the Qu'ran.