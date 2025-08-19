Ghana: Let's Honour Our Fallen Compatriots With Action

On Friday, Ghana organised a solemn yet elaborate national funeral for the eight compatriots who tragically lost their lives in the helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region on August 6, 2025.

The tragic incident will forever remain etched in our national memory as a day of profound loss. In one devastating moment, Ghana was deprived of eight dedicated men whose lives reflected the virtues we claim as a people--patriotism, dedication to duty, and selflessness.

As their coffins, draped in the national colours, were laid in state, the grief was not borne by their families alone; it weighed heavily on the nation. The presence of high profile personalities in society, relatives, colleagues, members of the diplomatic community, and ordinary citizens, reflected both the magnitude of this loss and the unity of a grieving country.

Yet, amid sorrow, the State Funeral also radiated resilience. The sight of Ghanaians from all walks of life, standing shoulder to shoulder with leaders and diplomats, reminded us that despite our differences, we remain bound by a shared destiny.

These fallen compatriots were not mere names in a tragic headline. They were patriots who embodied the aspirations of our forebears.

They gave their energies, intellect, and commitment to the progress of the Republic, and ultimately their lives in the line of duty.

Their sacrifice must thus stir within us a renewed sense of responsibility to live by the principles of service above self, integrity in leadership, and devotion to the common good.

The Ghanaian Times commends Ghanaians for the show of unity and solidarity during this moment of grief.

We also commend government for posthumously honouring the three military officers involved and for creating a Victims' Children Support Fund to ensure that the dreams of their children are not extinguished.

However, we urge that such a thoughtful initiative be extended to all families who tragically lose loved ones through road crashes, industrial accidents, or other national calamities. That would be a true step toward fairness and equality.

But beyond mourning and commemoration, there are hard questions that must not be buried with ceremony. Were these deaths avoidable? Could stronger safety measures, stricter enforcement of aviation protocols, or better preparedness have spared the nation this heartbreak?

These questions must be confronted honestly and urgently, for the greatest tribute we can pay our fallen compatriots is to ensure such tragedies are not repeated.

More importantly, we must acknowledge that these men perished in connection with issues of illegal mining. The ultimate honour we can render them is to intensify the fight against galamsey, a menace threatening our very survival as a nation. Let their deaths not be in vain.

Their lives and service are a clarion call to all, especially leaders and citizens alike, that the worth of our days is not measured in possessions or titles, but in the depth of our service to Ghana.

May their souls rest in perfect peace.