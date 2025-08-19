Africa: Wounded Eagles Vs Desperate Red Devils - a CHAN Clash of Survival and Pride

When Congo face Nigeria in their final Group D clash at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 in Dar es Salaam, it will be more than just another fixture.

For Congo's coach, Barthelemy Ngatsono, it's about survival.

"There is no alternative to victory," he declared, setting the tone for a must-win game that could keep their quarter-final dreams alive.

On the opposite bench, Nigeria's coach Eric Sekou Chelle is looking for redemption. His side are already eliminated after two painful defeats, yet he insists the Super Eagles still have unfinished business.

"We want to end the competition with a victory," Chelle explained. "We haven't scored yet, and this game is our chance to put things right."

Nigeria's Fight for Dignity

For Chelle, the challenge is not only tactical but psychological. Nigeria have conceded five goals without reply in two matches, and he admitted mistakes have haunted his team.

"Of course, I take responsibility as coach. But now it's about lifting morale. We must return home with something positive," he said.

Losing key players before the tournament due to overseas transfers left Nigeria scrambling, and Chelle lamented the disruption: "Eight of our players from the qualifiers left. That's 80% of the squad gone. We had to rebuild on the fly."

Yet the coach sees this final match as a chance to showcase resilience.

"Football is about learning lessons. We must show our positive side now," he urged, stressing that small tactical changes would be made against Congo.

Ngatsono's Rallying Cry for Congo

For Congo, the stakes are higher. With one point from their opening two games, only a win keeps them alive. Ngatsono has instructed his players to block out the pressure and seize the moment.

"We respect Nigeria, but they are like a wounded lion," he said. "They will play with pride, so we must be sharper and stay focused."

The Congolese coach admitted his team's attacking struggles--just one goal scored in two games--but remains confident.

"Everything will be decided on the pitch. We have the spirit and determination to get the result we need."

Congo's forward, Gosim Duvan Elenga, echoed the sentiment: "We enter this match with the same determination as before. We are ready."

Players Determined to Deliver

Nigeria's Junior Nduka, one of the leaders in the squad, promised that the Super Eagles will not fold despite elimination.

"We need a win for the country. We'll give everything against Congo," he said. "The two defeats affected us, but we must bounce back."

An Open Contest to the Final Whistle

This Group D decider promises intensity until the last second. Congo's fate will also depend on the outcome of Sudan vs Senegal, but they cannot afford to think beyond Nigeria.

For the Super Eagles, this match is less about qualification and more about pride, closure, and showing that even in defeat, lessons can be learned.

As the coaches agreed, all will be decided on the green grass of the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. Whether it is Congo clinging to life or Nigeria fighting for respect, fans are guaranteed a dramatic finale.