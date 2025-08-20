Nigeria: World Mosquito Day - Beyond Malaria, Other Deadly Diseases Mosquitoes Spread

Research shows that the insect spreads other life-threatening infections such as yellow fever, dengue, Zika virus and chikungunya.

The word mosquito immediately brings malaria to mind. The insect is notorious for transmitting the parasite that causes the deadly disease, which kills hundreds of thousands every year.

However, mosquitoes are not just about malaria. They are also responsible for spreading several other diseases that have left communities struggling with outbreaks and health emergencies in recent years.

To mark World Mosquito Day, PREMIUM TIMES takes a closer look at the range of diseases linked to the insect and their impact in Nigeria and beyond.

World Mosquito Day

World Mosquito Day is marked annually on 20 August to highlight the dangers posed by mosquitoes and the diseases they spread. The commemoration dates back to 1897, when British doctor Ronald Ross discovered that female Anopheles mosquitoes transmit malaria parasites.

His finding changed the course of medical science, shaping global approaches to prevention and treatment.

The day serves as a reminder of the progress made against malaria and as a call to action against other mosquito-borne illnesses.

The theme for World Mosquito Day 2025 is: "Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world."

This theme emphasises the importance of ensuring equitable access to malaria prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, particularly for vulnerable and resource-limited communities.

Health agencies, researchers, and communities worldwide use the occasion to spread awareness, strengthen preventive measures, and push for continued investment in controlling one of the deadliest insects to humans.

Deadly diseases spread by mosquitoes

Malaria remains the most widespread disease, caused by the bite of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes.

Its symptoms include fever, chills, sweating, fatigue, and headache. The symptoms can escalate quickly, and without prompt treatment, severe malaria may lead to organ failure and death.

According to the latest World Malaria Report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 263 million cases of malaria and 597,000 deaths were recorded in 2023 alone.

Since 2000, global efforts have averted 2.2 billion cases and 12.7 million deaths, yet the disease remains a major threat, particularly in Africa, where about 95 per cent of the deaths occurred last year.

Nigeria carries one of the heaviest burdens, accounting for 27 per cent of the global toll.

But malaria is only one of several health risks carried by mosquitoes.

In recent years, outbreaks of other viral infections have emerged or resurfaced, fuelled by climate change, urbanisation, and poor sanitation.

Research shows that the insect spreads far beyond this single disease, transmitting other life-threatening infections such as yellow fever, Dengue and Zika virus.

Dengue fever, transmitted primarily by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, is often described as one of the fastest-growing mosquito-borne infections.

Dengue brings high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle aches, nausea, and skin rash.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) in July warned of the surge of Dengue fever, alongside cholera and yellow fever.

Yellow fever, also transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, has long been endemic in parts of West Africa, including Nigeria.

Its symptoms range from fever and headache to jaundice, nausea, and vomiting, with severe cases leading to bleeding and organ failure.

Another mosquito-borne viral disease, chikungunya, causes the sudden onset of fever and debilitating joint pain, often accompanied by rash and headache.

Although no cases have been confirmed in Nigeria, health authorities remain cautious, citing global reports of rising infections.

The NCDC urged Nigerians to stay vigilant despite the absence of local transmission.

Zika virus, though less frequently reported, is also a potential threat.

The only time it drew major public attention in Nigeria was in 2016, when PREMIUM TIMES reported on a warning by NCDC that environmental conditions in the country could fuel its spread.

While transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, Zika infections during pregnancy have been linked to birth defects such as microcephaly, making it a continuing global health challenge.

Prevention and control

Experts agree that controlling mosquito-borne diseases requires a multi-pronged approach.

Preventive strategies include the use of insecticide-treated nets, environmental sanitation to eliminate breeding sites, indoor spraying, vaccination for diseases such as yellow fever, and timely diagnosis and treatment.

WHO urges countries to strengthen primary healthcare, invest in surveillance systems, and promote community awareness.

In Nigeria, health officials say citizens must play a role too, from using bed nets to seeking early care for fevers rather than self-medicating.