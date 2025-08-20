Nigeria: Insecurity - Katsina Acting Governor Seeks Federal Intervention

The acting governor urges President Bola Tinubu to check the persistent threats facing innocent citizens in Katsina.

The Acting Governor of Katsina State, Faruk Lawal-Jobe, has called on the federal government to provide comprehensive security support to protect the people of the state from escalating attacks.

Mr Lawal-Jobe made the call on Tuesday in Katsina following the tragic incident at Unguwan Muntau, in the Malumfashi Local Government Area, where 13 worshippers were killed in a mosque.

The acting governor said President Bola Tinubu must check the persistent threats facing innocent citizens.

"We respectfully request Mr President to give matching orders to all security agencies to holistically and decisively bring an end to these unprovoked attacks on our peaceful communities.

"The people of Katsina State deserve to live in safety and pursue their livelihoods without fear," he said.

"Our farmers, traders, and families should not have to live in constant fear. We need our President's direct intervention to mobilise all necessary resources and provide the security architecture our state requires."

However, the acting governor expressed gratitude to the security agents currently operating in the state.

"We acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of our security personnel who continue to risk their lives to protect our communities. Their dedication and sacrifices are highly appreciated; all these efforts will not go unnoticed," the acting governor added.

He particularly commended the Community Watch Corps and the vigilante groups for standing firm in defending people against criminal elements.

The state government assured the citizens of its continued commitment to working with the federal authorities and security agencies to restore lasting peace and stability across the state.

(NAN)