Nigeria: Katsina Massacre - 20 Burnt Bodies Discovered As Death Toll Rises to 50

The bandits had opened fire on worshippers at a mosque and set others ablaze.

At least 50 people have now been confirmed killed in last week's bandits' attacks on villages in the Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State.

The bandits opened fire on worshippers at a mosque and set others ablaze.

Aminu Ibrahim, who represents Malumfashi constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly, confirmed the death toll to his colleagues at Tuesday's plenary session.

"Thirty people were gunned down during morning prayers, and another 20 were burned alive in their homes," Mr Ibrahim said. "Our people can no longer live in their villages because of these relentless attacks. The situation has become unbearable."

The lawmaker disclosed that the attacks took place across several communities - Gidan Adamu Mantau, Unguwar Yar Mai Dabo, Makera in Karfi ward, and Burdigau in Yaba ward - between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Villagers said gunmen swept through on motorbikes, firing at anyone in sight.

"We alerted the soldiers when we saw strange movements around six in the evening," said a resident of Burdigau, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

"But the soldiers came, stayed a short while, and left. By dawn, the bandits came back." The lawmaker also corroborated the story.

Following the attacks, the Katsina State Government sent a delegation, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Faskari, to condole with the bereaved families.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, who is on medical leave, Mr Faskari called the killings a "deeply painful and heartbreaking tragedy".

"Our hearts are with the families who lost their loved ones in this senseless attack," he said. "The administration remains committed to strengthening security and restoring peace."

The government confirmed that 32 people were killed while praying, but it said the final death toll was still being verified.

Officials said an airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force disrupted the attackers as they attempted to abduct residents, leading to chaotic scenes in which captives scattered into the bush.

On Wednesday, the state's acting governor, Faruk Jobe, met with the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, in Abuja, to press for stronger military support.

"Our people deserve to live in safety and dignity," Mr Jobe said. "We will continue to work hand in hand with the Armed Forces until this menace is defeated."

Despite years of military operations in the region, communities in Katsina and neighbouring states remain vulnerable.

The massacre comes amid a wave of rural violence in Nigeria's North-west, where armed gangs - often referred to as bandits - have terrorised farming communities through kidnappings, extortion and mass killings. Thousands have been killed in recent years, and tens of thousands forced to flee their homes.