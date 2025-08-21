Nigeria: Malaria Prevention - Bauchi Launches Third Phase of SMC

Bauchi State government has reaffirmed its commitment to reducing the malaria burden, disclosing that several integrated interventions, including the distribution of insecticide-treated nets (ITNs), indoor residual spraying (IRS), prompt diagnosis and treatment, and Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) were being implemented in collaboration with development partners.

The executive chairman of Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis/Leprosy and Malaria (BACATMA), Adamu Umar Sambo, stated this at a media parley on Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) implementation in Bauchi State held at Yimir Hotel Bauchi yesterday.

Sambo added that, among these interventions, SMC has proven to be one of the most effective in protecting children under five during the high-transmission season.

He noted that Malaria remains one of the leading public health challenges in the state, accounting for a large proportion of outpatient consultations, hospital admissions, and childhood illnesses.

He added that children under five years and pregnant women, are the most vulnerable groups, with malaria contributing substantially to morbidity and mortality in these populations.

According to recent health reports, malaria is endemic across all 20 local government areas of Bauchi State. Transmission occurs throughout the year but peak during the rainy season (June-October). This seasonal surge burdens households, health facilities, and the state health system at large.

"As per the 2021 Nigeria Malaria Indicator Survey, Bauchi State recorded a 32% malaria prevalence, notably higher than the national average of 22%. Though this marks an improvement from 2015's estimated 40% prevalence, it still poses a serious public health challenge," Sambo said.

Sambo revealed that in 2023, a massive campaign supported by PMI-US, AMF, Malaria Consortium, and others distributed 4.4 million ITNs across the state's 323 wards. In addition, about 2.2 million children under five were targeted for chemoprevention treatment.

He explained that since 2020, SMC has been expanded from 10 pilot LGAs to all 20 LGAs, delivering door-to-door administration of Sulfadoxine Pyrimethamine (SP) plus Amodiaquine (AQ) to children aged 3-59 months during the rainy season.

"In 2023 alone, millions of malaria cases were averted in Bauchi State through SMC campaigns, ensuring that children received preventive treatment doses monthly during the rainy season," he said.

He announced that the third phase of the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) would commence on Thursday with the distribution of treatment doses to over two million children under the age of five, noting that those who had previously received the doses would be given an additional round to further strengthen their protection against malaria across the state.

While acknowledging successes, Sambo listed key challenges including community awareness, adherence to treatment, access to hard-to-reach areas, and the need for stronger media engagement.

He commended journalists for shaping public perception and urged them to sustain support through evidence-based reporting.

In his welcome remarks, Mohammed Isa Bello, director of disease control at BACATMA, said the media has played an important role in advancing public health efforts in the state, encouraging journalists to continue accurate and consistent reportage.

Also speaking, Yahaya Mohammed, SBC Consultant with Malaria Consortium, explained that the media parley was aimed at strengthening media partnership for effective SMC awareness.

He noted that the objectives included building a stronger relationship between the campaign team and the press, clarifying the campaign's schedule and target population, and preventing misinformation through consistent messaging.

He stressed the importance of sustained media engagement in ensuring that malaria prevention messages reach households across Bauchi State.