In a sweeping measure to tackle Liberia's worsening drug epidemic, the government through the Ministry of Health has declared a nationwide moratorium on the sale and distribution of Tramadol and Shisha, effective Friday, August 22, 2025.

The announcement was made by Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, who emphasized that the move is part of intensified enforcement of Part V, Chapter 41 of Liberia's Public Health Law (Control of Narcotic Drugs), which prohibits the possession, sale, or distribution of prescription or non-prescription drugs without a permit from the Liberian Pharmacy Board and approval of the Minister of Health.

Tramadol use is now strictly limited to licensed hospital settings under the direct supervision of professional medical staff. Shisha, commonly referred to as hookah, is completely banned in both public and private settings, including bars, nightclubs, drinking spots, and even homes. Violators of this directive will face immediate penalties, including arrest, product seizure, and revocation of licenses.

"This moratorium is a decisive and non-negotiable step to save lives, protect our youth, and safeguard national stability," Minister Kpoto declared. "Liberia is in the grip of a dangerous drug epidemic, and the Ministry of Health will enforce this law with the full weight of government authority."

Health authorities warn that Tramadol, a synthetic opioid, has become the most widely abused drug in Liberia. Its misuse is fueling rising cases of addiction, gender-based violence, mental health breakdowns, and crime, particularly among young people. In recent years, hospitals in Monrovia and other parts of the country have reported surges in emergency cases linked to Tramadol overdose and withdrawal.

Shisha, meanwhile, has been glamorized in nightlife circles and often misperceived as a harmless alternative to cigarettes. However, according to the Ministry, Shisha smoke contains high levels of nicotine, carbon monoxide, and carcinogens that put users--especially Liberia's youth--at risk of lung cancer, heart disease, respiratory infections, and lifelong addiction.

"These substances are destroying families and destabilizing communities," the Ministry's statement read. "They are robbing Liberia's young people of their health, their potential, and their future."

The Ministry reminded the public that under Chapter 41 of the Public Health Law, narcotics such as Morphine, Codeine, Heroin, Methadone, Oxycodone, Fentanyl, and Tramadol remain strictly prohibited unless prescribed and administered within licensed medical facilities.

Liberia has faced an intensifying drug problem over the past decade. A 2023 survey by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and international partners estimated that over 47,000 young people nationwide were at high risk of drug abuse, with Tramadol identified as the most accessible and most abused opioid.

The abuse of narcotics has also been linked to rising cases of youth unemployment, school dropouts, homelessness, and petty crime, with several communities reporting the emergence of so-called "ghettos" where young people congregate to consume drugs. In some cases, minors as young as 13 have been found addicted to Tramadol and Shisha.

Past governments have struggled to address the crisis. In 2021, the Weah administration launched a National Anti-Drug Campaign that saw limited enforcement success due to weak capacity at the LDEA, porous borders, and a lack of rehabilitation centers. In 2023, Liberia's Legislature passed the Controlled Drug and Substances Act, which reclassified possession of narcotics as a non-bailable offense. However, enforcement gaps and corruption in the justice system meant that the flow of drugs continued largely unchecked.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration, which took office in January 2024, pledged to prioritize the fight against drug abuse as a national security and public health threat. The latest moratorium, analysts say, is the government's boldest step yet in enforcing the law and curbing access to dangerous substances.

Dr. Abraham Gaye, a public health expert at the University of Liberia, praised the government's decision but emphasized the importance of rehabilitation programs. "Enforcement alone is not enough," Dr. Gaye said. "We must also invest in community-based rehabilitation and prevention programs to help addicted youth recover and reintegrate into society."

An official from the LDEA office, who spoke this paper, assured the public that law enforcement is prepared to implement the moratorium nationwide. "We have strengthened border control and will carry out random inspections of pharmacies, bars, and other establishments," she said. "Anyone caught violating the law will face strict prosecution."

Community leaders also welcomed the move. Pastor Samuel Nyemah, a youth advocate in Montserrado County, urged families and religious institutions to play an active role. "Parents, schools, and churches must educate young people about the dangers of drugs," he said. "Government action alone cannot save our youth; community involvement is critical."

The Ministry of Health has called on all sectors of society to rally behind this enforcement drive. Health professionals must strictly follow prescription and dispensing guidelines, pharmacy operators and wholesalers must comply fully with the moratorium, and law enforcement agencies must act decisively against violators.

Dr. Kpoto reiterated the government's firm stance: "We will not compromise when it comes to protecting the health and future of Liberian citizens. The abuse of drugs is not just a health issue--it is a national security threat."

Public health experts and civil society groups have welcomed the moratorium but warned that enforcement must be coupled with rehabilitation and prevention programs. Liberia currently has fewer than five functional drug rehabilitation facilities nationwide, a gap that advocates say must be urgently addressed to prevent addicted youth from being further marginalized.