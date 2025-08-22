Liberia: Government Bans Shisha and Unlicensed Tramadol Use in Liberia

Monrovia — The Ministry of Health has announced a nationwide ban on the use of Shisha and unlicensed Tramadol, amid the escalating drug epidemic affecting Liberia.

A directive issued Thursday in Monrovia stated that Tramadol may now only be used within licensed medical facilities under professional supervision. Any unauthorized use outside these settings is prohibited.

"Shisha is banned in all public and private venues, including bars, clubs, and private homes," the directive declared.

Violators, according to the directive, will face immediate penalties such as arrest, license revocation, and seizure of illegal products.

The Ministry of Health noted that Tramadol, a synthetic opioid, is now the most abused drug in Liberia, contributing to addiction, violence, mental health issues, and social instability., stressing that the abuse of these substances threatens families, communities, and the future of Liberia's youth.

The directive added that Controlled Narcotics listed under Chapter 41--such as Morphine, Codeine, Heroin, Hydromorphone, Oxycodone, Methadone, Fentanyl, and Demerol--remain strictly prohibited unless prescribed and dispensed within licensed medical facilities.

The directive declared that Pentazocine and Tramadol are also included under this regulation.

The Ministry of Health is also urging health professionals to strictly follow prescription guidelines to prevent misuse, and warns pharmacy operators and wholesalers to comply fully with the moratorium to curb illegal distribution.

Additionally, community leaders, parents, religious organizations, and law enforcement are being called upon to increase awareness and take active measures to protect vulnerable populations and enforce the law decisively.

The Ministry of Health asserted that the nationwide moratorium on tramadol and

shisha is in response to Liberia's drug epidemic, adding that the moratorium is a vital, non-negotiable step to save lives, safeguard the youth, and uphold national stability.

The directive noted that Liberia faces a serious drug crisis, and the government is committed to enforcing these measures to secure the country's future.