Africa: All of Africa Today - August 25, 2025

U.S. Threatens to Deport Salvadoran Man to Uganda After He Rejected Plea Deal

Less than 24 hours after his release, U.S. authorities told Kilmar Ábrego García that he could be deported to Uganda, according to his lawyers. The Salvadoran national had turned down a plea deal. The deal would have required him to plead guilty to human smuggling charges in exchange for deportation to Costa Rica, where the government would grant him refugee status. His attorneys accused the US government of trying to force him into pleading guilty by threatening deportation to Uganda, a country he has no ties to. García was mistakenly deported to El Salvador in March and later returned to the U.S. He pleaded not guilty to smuggling charges in Tennessee and became eligible for release in late June. Now, with his family in Maryland, he faced an immigration court hearing on Monday in Baltimore. A judge could approve his deportation within days under U.S. agreements with Uganda and Honduras. His lawyers stated he had until Monday morning to accept the Costa Rica deal; after that, the offer would be taken off the table.

WHO Recognises Kenya for Eliminating Deadly Neglected Disease

Kenya received official recognition from the World Health Organization (WHO) for eliminating sleeping sickness, or human African trypanosomiasis (HAT), as a public health concern. This marks a significant milestone in the battle against neglected tropical diseases. Kenya becomes the 10th African nation to reach this goal after many years of surveillance, investment, and community health efforts. Sleeping sickness, spread by tsetse flies and nearly always fatal without treatment, used to devastate rural communities and was one of Africa's deadliest diseases. In the late 1990s, nearly 40,000 cases were reported each year. However, since 2018, fewer than 1,000 cases have been noted across the continent per year. The WHO attributed this progress to combined efforts, improved diagnostics, safer treatments, and quick responses to outbreaks. The organization has set a target to eliminate the disease across Africa by 2030. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised this achievement as another step toward freeing the continent from neglected tropical diseases. Kenya's Health Secretary, Dr. Aden Duale said that this success would not only protect citizens but also help foster renewed economic growth and prosperity.

Nigerian Airstrikes Kill Over 35 Terrorists Near Cameroon Border - Army

Troops of the Nigerian military under Operation Hadin Kai killed more than 35 terrorists in airstrikes after stopping an attempted attack near the Nigeria-Cameroon border. The militants had gathered around Kumshe in Borno State with plans to strike a Forward Operating Base held by the 21 Special Armoured Brigade. Acting on intelligence, air troops launched precise bombardments that caused heavy casualties. Over 20 bodies were later discovered buried in shallow graves. Nigerian Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, confirmed the operation. He said that the terrorists had assembled in four groups before being hit in successive strikes. He added that the mission not only took out the fighters but also stabilized the area for ground troops. He reaffirmed the NAF's commitment to supporting operations against insurgents in the Northeast and Northwest.

Sudan Attack on UN Aid Convoy Condemned by International Community

The bombing of a World Food Programme (WFP) convoy in Mellit, North Darfur, on August 20 sparked strong international and local condemnation. Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army blamed each other for the attack. The RSF, which has controlled Mellit since April 2024, released videos of burning trucks and accused the army of targeting aid convoys, killing civilians, and destroying relief supplies. According to the army, the accusations were a cover-up for RSF violations. RSF also allegedly looted, besieged, and starved civilians. According to WFP, three of the 16 trucks carrying food aid for famine-stricken communities were destroyed, but the convoy staff remained safe. The United States and Norway condemned the attack as a violation of international humanitarian law and called for unrestricted humanitarian access. This bombing followed earlier airstrikes and drone attacks in Mellit, as well as a similar attack on a convoy in El Koma in June. Humanitarian experts warned that these repeated attacks make it hard to deliver aid and put relief workers at risk. At least 120 have been killed in Sudan over the past two years, raising concerns about the future of humanitarian efforts in the country.

Attacks on Healthcare Workers and Facilities Double Globally

Across Africa, health systems and humanitarian workers are facing unprecedented attacks, according to the UN Population Fund (UNFPA). The agency reported that attacks on health facilities doubled between 2023 and 2024. Over 900 health workers were killed last year, and 2025 is already on track to exceed those numbers despite decreasing funding. In Sudan, more than 80% of health facilities in conflict areas are closed. This forces midwives and doctors to provide care in homes and makeshift centers, putting them at great personal risk. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, only a small number of hospitals and health centers are still running. Mobile UNFPA teams are often the only source of maternal care for many displaced women. Humanitarian experts warn that the number and severity of these attacks threaten the survival of health systems and the future of lifesaving aid efforts across the continent.