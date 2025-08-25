Africa: Ba Fires Holders Senegal Into CHAN Semis As Sudan Edge Algeria

Defending champions Senegal booked their passage into the semi-finals of the African Nations Championships (Chan) with a narrow 1-0 win over co-hosts Uganda at the Mandela Stadium in Kampala on Saturday.

Oumar Ba struck the decisive goal just after the hour to send the Lions of Teranga into a semi-final against Morocco.

Sudan also made it through to the last four as they beat the 2022 finalists Algeria 4-2 on penalties at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar after the two sides were tied up at 1-1 after extra time.

Uganda's Cranes, who made history by reaching the knockout stages of CHAN for the first time, gave the 35,000 supporters in the ground plenty to cheer about as they enjoyed 59 percent of the possession and had 16 attempts at the Senegalese goal.

But the closest Uganda came to scoring in the first half was a 34th minute shot from Gavin Kizito which lacked the power to get past Marc Diouf in the Senegal goal.

The Cranes suffered a setback when Jude Ssemugabi, who scored the opening goal for Uganda in the 3-3 draw with South Africa in the group stage, was stretchered off injured after a clumsy landing.

Senegalese midfielder Baye Assane Ciss almost gifted Uganda a goal in the 50th minute when under pressure he nearly guided Reagan Mpande's cross into his own net.

The versatile striker Ba made no mistake down the other end when he collected a Libasse Gueye cross on the right side of the penalty box and slammed the ball past Joel Mutakubwa.

Urged on by the home crowd, Uganda pressed for an equaliser with Kizito heading just wide in the 68th minute. Ivan Ahimbisibwe and Arnold Odong both forced sharp saves from Diouf in a frantic finale.

Uganda's defeat followed those of fellow co-hosts Kenya and Tanzania who both lost on Friday.

Sudan's remarkable run in the tournament continued when Algerian defender Ayoub Ghezala put through his own net just after half-time.

Soufiane Bayazid scored his third goal of the tournament, however, to level in the 77th minute and send the game into extra-time and, ultimately, the penalty shoot-out.

Sudan goalkeeper Mohamed Abooja saved twice and Mohammed Teya converted the decisive spot-kick to send the Falcons of Jediane into the semi-finals where they will meet Madagascar at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

The other semi-final between Senegal and Morocco takes place in Kampala the same day.