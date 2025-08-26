Africa: TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 - Every Man of the Match Award

The TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 - hosted jointly by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda - has kicked off with thrilling action, passionate crowds, and early moments of brilliance that are shaping what promises to be one of the most unforgettable editions of the tournament.

For each game, CAF's Technical Study Group awards an official Man of the Match trophy to the standout performer, whose impact goes beyond goals and assists - showcasing leadership, composure, and tactical intelligence.

The official Man of the Match award is presented by TotalEnergies after every game at the competition being played in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

An official trophy is handed to the successful candidate after full time of each match.

With some matches already completed and more to come until the final on Saturday, 30 August 2025, here's a running list of every Man of the Match at the TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024, updated after each fixture.

ποΈ Group Stage

Matchday 1

π Saturday, 2 August 2025

20:00 - Tanzania 2-0 Burkina Faso

π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Feisal Salum Abdallah of Tanzania

π Sunday, 3 August 2025

15:00 - Kenya 1-0 DR Congo

π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Alpha Chris Onyango of Kenya

18:00 - Morocco 2-0 Angola

π Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Mohamed Rabie Hrimat of Morocco

20:00 - Madagascar 0-0 Mauritania

π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Ramandimbisoa Michel Toldo of Madagascar

π Monday, 4 August 2025

17:00 - Niger 0-1 Guinea

π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Alhassane Bangoura of Guinea

20:00 - Uganda 0-3 Algeria

π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Abderrahmane Meziane Ben Tahar of Algeria

π Tuesday, 5 August 2025

17:00 - Congo 1-1 Sudan

π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Abdelrazig Taha Yagoub Omer of Sudan

20:00 - Senegal 1-0 Nigeria

π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Libasse Gueye of Senegal

Matchday 2 and beyond - Fixtures & Player of the Match Awards

π Wednesday, 6 August 2025

17:00 - Burkina Faso 4-2 Central African Republic

π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Josaphat Eleazar Ouattara of Burkina Faso

20:00 - Mauritania 0-1 Tanzania

π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Mudathir Abbas Yahya Abasi of Tanzania

π Thursday, 7 August 2025

16:00 - DR Congo 2-0 Zambia

π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Ibrahim Maboto Mubalu of DR Congo

19:00 - Angola 1-1 Kenya

π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Gilberto of Angola

π Friday, 8 August 2025

17:00 - Algeria 1-1 South Africa

π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Malibongwe Prince Khoza of South Africa

20:00 - Guinea 0-3 Uganda

π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Allan Okello of Uganda

π Saturday, 9 August 2025

17:00 - Central African Republic 0-1 Mauritania

π Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Ahmed Ahmed of Mauritania

20:00 - Tanzania 2-1 Madagascar

π Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Clement Francis Mzize of Tanzania

π Sunday, 10 August 2025

15:00 - Kenya 1-0 Morocco

π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Byrne Omondi of Kenya

18:00 - Zambia 1-2 Angola

π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Kaporal of Angola

π Monday, 11 August 2025

17:00 - South Africa 2-1 Guinea

π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Thabiso Kutumela of South Africa

20:00 - Uganda 2-0 Niger

π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Joel Mutakubwa of Uganda

π Tuesday, 12 August 2025

17:00 - Senegal 1-1 Congo

π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Dechan Rayan Moussavou of Congo

20:00 - Sudan 4-0 Nigeria

π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Abdelrazig Taha Yagoub Omer of Sudan

π Wednesday, 13 August 2025

17:00 - Madagascar 2-0 Central African Republic

π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Ramandimbisoa Michel Toldo of Madagascar

20:00 - Mauritania 1-0 Burkina Faso

π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match:El Mami Tetah of Mauritania

π Thursday, 14 August 2025

17:00 - Morocco 3-1 Zambia

π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Youssef Mehri of Morocco

20:00 - Angola 0-2 DR Congo

π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Brudel Efonge of DR Congo

π Friday, 15 August 2025

17:00 - Guinea 1-1 Algeria

π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Alhassane Bangoura of Guinea

20:00 - Niger 0-0 South Africa

π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Mahamadou Tandja Djibrilla Kassali of Niger

π Saturday, 16 August 2025

20:00 - Burkina Faso 1-2 Madagascar

π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Ramandimbisoa Michel Toldo of Madagascar

20:00 - CAR 0-0 Tanzania

π Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Feisal Salum Abdallah of Tanzania

π Sunday, 17 August 2025

17:00 - DR Congo 1-3 Morocco

π Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Oussama Lamlioui of Morocco

20:00 - Zambia 0-1 Kenya

π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Ryan Ogam of Kenya

π Monday, 18 August 2025

20:00 - Algeria 0-0 Niger

π Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Mohamed Naoufel Khacef of Algeria

20:00 - South Africa 3-3 Uganda

π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Ndabayithethwa Phillip Ndlondlo of South Africa

π Tuesday, 19 August 2025

20:00 - Sudan 0-0 Senegal

π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Salah Eldin Adil Ahmed Al Hassan of Sudan

20:00 - Nigeria 2-0 Congo

π Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group D)

ποΈ Man of the Match: Alex Young Oyowah of Nigeria

π Knockout Stage

Quarter-finals

π Friday, 22 August 2025

17:00 - Kenya 1-1 Madagascar - Madagascar win 4-3 on penalties.

ποΈ Man of the Match: Alpha Onyango of Kenya

20:00 - Tanzania vs Morocco - Benjamin Mkapa Stadium

ποΈ Man of the Match: Mohamed Rabie Hrimat of Morocco

π Saturday, 23 August 2025

20:00 Sudan vs Algeria - Amaan Stadium

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

17:00 Uganda 0-1 Senegal - Mandela National Stadium

ποΈ Man of the Match: Seyni Mbaye Ndiaye of Senegal

Semi-finals

π Wednesday, 26 August 2025

17:30 - Semi-final 1 - Benjamin Mkapa Stadium

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

20:30 - Semi-final 2 - Mandela National Stadium

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

Third-place playoff

π Friday, 29 August 2025

18:00 - 3rd Place Playoff - Mandela National Stadium

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______

Final

π Saturday, 30 August 2025

18:00 - Final - Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi

ποΈ Man of the Match: _______