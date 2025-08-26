Africa: TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 - Every Man of the Match Award

The TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 - hosted jointly by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda - has kicked off with thrilling action, passionate crowds, and early moments of brilliance that are shaping what promises to be one of the most unforgettable editions of the tournament.
For each game, CAF's Technical Study Group awards an official Man of the Match trophy to the standout performer, whose impact goes beyond goals and assists - showcasing leadership, composure, and tactical intelligence.
An official trophy is handed to the successful candidate after full time of each match.
With some matches already completed and more to come until the final on Saturday, 30 August 2025, here's a running list of every Man of the Match at the TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024, updated after each fixture.
ποΈ Group Stage
Matchday 1
π Saturday, 2 August 2025
20:00 - Tanzania 2-0 Burkina Faso
π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Feisal Salum Abdallah of Tanzania
π Sunday, 3 August 2025
15:00 - Kenya 1-0 DR Congo
π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Alpha Chris Onyango of Kenya
18:00 - Morocco 2-0 Angola
π Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Mohamed Rabie Hrimat of Morocco
20:00 - Madagascar 0-0 Mauritania
π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Ramandimbisoa Michel Toldo of Madagascar
π Monday, 4 August 2025
17:00 - Niger 0-1 Guinea
π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Alhassane Bangoura of Guinea
20:00 - Uganda 0-3 Algeria
π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Abderrahmane Meziane Ben Tahar of Algeria
π Tuesday, 5 August 2025
17:00 - Congo 1-1 Sudan
π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Abdelrazig Taha Yagoub Omer of Sudan
20:00 - Senegal 1-0 Nigeria
π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Libasse Gueye of Senegal
Matchday 2 and beyond - Fixtures & Player of the Match Awards
π Wednesday, 6 August 2025
17:00 - Burkina Faso 4-2 Central African Republic
π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Josaphat Eleazar Ouattara of Burkina Faso
20:00 - Mauritania 0-1 Tanzania
π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Mudathir Abbas Yahya Abasi of Tanzania
π Thursday, 7 August 2025
16:00 - DR Congo 2-0 Zambia
π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Ibrahim Maboto Mubalu of DR Congo
19:00 - Angola 1-1 Kenya
π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Gilberto of Angola
π Friday, 8 August 2025
17:00 - Algeria 1-1 South Africa
π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Malibongwe Prince Khoza of South Africa
20:00 - Guinea 0-3 Uganda
π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Allan Okello of Uganda
π Saturday, 9 August 2025
17:00 - Central African Republic 0-1 Mauritania
π Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Ahmed Ahmed of Mauritania
20:00 - Tanzania 2-1 Madagascar
π Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Clement Francis Mzize of Tanzania
π Sunday, 10 August 2025
15:00 - Kenya 1-0 Morocco
π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Byrne Omondi of Kenya
18:00 - Zambia 1-2 Angola
π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Kaporal of Angola
π Monday, 11 August 2025
17:00 - South Africa 2-1 Guinea
π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Thabiso Kutumela of South Africa
20:00 - Uganda 2-0 Niger
π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Joel Mutakubwa of Uganda
π Tuesday, 12 August 2025
17:00 - Senegal 1-1 Congo
π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Dechan Rayan Moussavou of Congo
20:00 - Sudan 4-0 Nigeria
π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Abdelrazig Taha Yagoub Omer of Sudan
π Wednesday, 13 August 2025
17:00 - Madagascar 2-0 Central African Republic
π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Ramandimbisoa Michel Toldo of Madagascar
20:00 - Mauritania 1-0 Burkina Faso
π Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match:El Mami Tetah of Mauritania
π Thursday, 14 August 2025
17:00 - Morocco 3-1 Zambia
π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Youssef Mehri of Morocco
20:00 - Angola 0-2 DR Congo
π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Brudel Efonge of DR Congo
π Friday, 15 August 2025
17:00 - Guinea 1-1 Algeria
π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Alhassane Bangoura of Guinea
20:00 - Niger 0-0 South Africa
π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Mahamadou Tandja Djibrilla Kassali of Niger
π Saturday, 16 August 2025
20:00 - Burkina Faso 1-2 Madagascar
π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Ramandimbisoa Michel Toldo of Madagascar
20:00 - CAR 0-0 Tanzania
π Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group B)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Feisal Salum Abdallah of Tanzania
π Sunday, 17 August 2025
17:00 - DR Congo 1-3 Morocco
π Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Oussama Lamlioui of Morocco
20:00 - Zambia 0-1 Kenya
π Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi (Group A)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Ryan Ogam of Kenya
π Monday, 18 August 2025
20:00 - Algeria 0-0 Niger
π Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Mohamed Naoufel Khacef of Algeria
20:00 - South Africa 3-3 Uganda
π Mandela National Stadium, Kampala (Group C)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Ndabayithethwa Phillip Ndlondlo of South Africa
π Tuesday, 19 August 2025
20:00 - Sudan 0-0 Senegal
π Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar (Group D)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Salah Eldin Adil Ahmed Al Hassan of Sudan
20:00 - Nigeria 2-0 Congo
π Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam (Group D)
ποΈ Man of the Match: Alex Young Oyowah of Nigeria
π Knockout Stage
Quarter-finals
π Friday, 22 August 2025
17:00 - Kenya 1-1 Madagascar - Madagascar win 4-3 on penalties.
ποΈ Man of the Match: Alpha Onyango of Kenya
20:00 - Tanzania vs Morocco - Benjamin Mkapa Stadium
ποΈ Man of the Match: Mohamed Rabie Hrimat of Morocco
π Saturday, 23 August 2025
20:00 Sudan vs Algeria - Amaan Stadium
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
17:00 Uganda 0-1 Senegal - Mandela National Stadium
ποΈ Man of the Match: Seyni Mbaye Ndiaye of Senegal
Semi-finals
π Wednesday, 26 August 2025
17:30 - Semi-final 1 - Benjamin Mkapa Stadium
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
20:30 - Semi-final 2 - Mandela National Stadium
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
Third-place playoff
π Friday, 29 August 2025
18:00 - 3rd Place Playoff - Mandela National Stadium
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______
Final
π Saturday, 30 August 2025
18:00 - Final - Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi
ποΈ Man of the Match: _______