Nigerian Air Force Pushes Back Jihadists On Cameroonian Border

Nigeria's air force said it has killed at least 35 jihadists who had gathered near the border with Cameroon to plan an attack on ground troops. The army is battling an ongoing insurgency in the northwest of the country which has left tens of thousands of people dead and displaced hundreds of thousands.

In a statement, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it had re-established communication with the ground troops that had been under threat by the jihadists.

The strike on four targets in the Kumshe area in Borno State had "intensified efforts" to dominate the battle field and "deny terrorists freedom of action", said NAF spokesperson Ehimen Ejodame.

Insurgent resurgence

The Nigerian military has been fighting a resurgence of attacks from jihadist groups Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) since the beginning of the year in the northeast, which neighbours Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

Both ISWAP and Boko Haram have taken over military bases, killing soldiers and seizing weapons.

The army, which says it is battling not just jihadist militants but also armed gangs in the northwest, known as "bandits", last week said it had killed 592 militia members in eight months, since the start of the year, surpassing operational gains made in 2024.

US could supply arms

Last week the United States State Department approved the sale to Nigeria of $346 million (€291 million) in weapons, including bombs, rockets and munitions.

The Nigerian army said the weapons - whose sale is subject to Congressional approval - would "improve Nigeria's capability to meet current and future threats through operations against terrorist organisations".

Civilians have been caught in the crossfire of the insurgency, which has left more than 40,000 people dead and forced more than two million to flee their homes, according to the UN.

Hostages held by 'bandits' freed

Nigeria's air force also helped to rescued at least 76 people kidnapped by bandits, including women and children, in northwestern Katsina state, according to local authorities.

The rescue on Saturday followed a precision air strike by the air force at Pauwa Hill as part of a manhunt for a bandit known as Babaro who has been linked to a mosque attack last week in a nearby town that killed 50 people.

One child captive died in the rescue operation.

Mass kidnappings for ransom are common in Nigeria's northwest and central states, where armed gangs often target remote villages, stealing cattle and abducting residents, and leaving residents unable to farm and feed themselves.

The militias are motivated by financial gain, and have no ideological leanings, but officials and analysts have expressed concern over growing pragmatic alliances with jihadists from Nigeria's northeast.

