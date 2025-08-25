Nigeria: NAF Kills 35 Terrorists Near Nigeria - Cameroon Border

24 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

More than 35 terrorists were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Nigerian Air Force under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) near Nigeria and Cameroon border early yesterday.

A statement by the NAF spokesman Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame said the precision airstrike neutralised the terrorists who had converged near the Nigeria-Cameroon border following an attempted attack on ground troops at Kumshe.

He stated that the air component acting on multiple intelligence from several sources, executed precision strikes in successive passes, engaging the terrorists at four identified assembly areas.

"Following the operation, communication was re-established with ground troops who confirmed that the situation around their location had been stabilised," he said.

He reiterated that the latest operation demonstrated the NAF's unwavering commitment to provide close air support for ground forces, while also disrupting terrorist logistics and movement corridors along the North East border regions.

