Nigeria: In Aggressive Air Operations, NAF Kills Over 35 Terrorist Fighters Near Nigeria-Cameroon Border in North-East

Nigerian soldiers (file photo).
24 August 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Linus Aleke

Abuja — The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said its precision air interdiction carried out in the early hours of yesterday by the Air Component of Joint Taskforce North-east Operation Hadin Kai killed more than 35 terrorist fighters who had converged near the Nigeria-Cameroon border following an attempted attack on ground troops at Kumshe.

A statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, explained that the successful airstrikes followed intensified efforts by the Air Component to dominate the battlespace and deny terrorists freedom of action in the North-east.

According to him, "acting on multiple intelligence from several sources, the Air Component executed precision strikes in successive passes, engaging the terrorists and neutralising more than 35 fighters at four identified assembly areas.

"Following the operation, communication was re-established with ground troops, who confirmed that the situation around their location had stabilised.

"The latest operation demonstrates the NAF's unwavering commitment to providing close air support to ground forces, while also disrupting terrorist logistics and movement corridors along the North-east border regions."

While applauding the professionalism of the aircrew, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, stated that the NAF would sustain aggressive and intelligence-driven air operations to ensure the complete degradation of terrorist elements threatening Nigeria's sovereignty.

