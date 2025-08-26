Africa: All of Africa Today - August 26, 2025

Botswana Declares Public Health Emergency Over Severe Medicine Shortage

Botswana declared a public health emergency after facing severe shortages of essential medicines and medical equipment. President Duma Boko announced the decision in a televised address, setting out a multimillion-pound plan to rectify the supply chain involving military oversight. Boko said that managing shortages would be "highly price sensitive" due to limited funds. The crisis followed a downturn in the international diamond market and cuts to U.S. aid, leaving most of the 2.5 million population grappling with poverty and unemployment. The Ministry for Health also temporarily suspended referrals for elective surgeries and non-urgent medical conditions as a result of these challenges, including organ transplant surgeries. Shortages included cancer, HIV, and tuberculosis treatments, once heavily supported by U.S. funding. UNICEF has called for "urgent action" in the country to "protect the health and future of every child in Botswana".

Islamic State Says it Killed Dozens of Somali Soldiers

The Islamic State (ISIS) faction in Somalia claimed responsibility for three attacks on Puntland Security Force (PSF) positions between July 16 and August 22, resulting in the deaths of 47 soldiers. The assaults targeted military sites in the Bari region, where the PSF has been conducting intensified operations against ISIS and Al-Shabaab, particularly in the strategic Cal-Miskaad mountains. Puntland officials have yet to independently confirm the death toll claimed by ISIS.

DR Congo Military Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty for Ex-President Kabila

Prosecutors in the military court of the Democratic Republic of Congo requested the death penalty for former president Joseph Kabila. He is being tried in absentia on charges such as treason, homicide, torture, and rape related to alleged ties with the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group. Kabila is accused of planning to overthrow President Felix Tshisekedi's government and supporting the Congo River Alliance. He has called the trial "arbitrary" and politically motivated. His party, the Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD), condemned it as a sham, while opposition leader Moïse Katumbi labeled it a "cynical maneuver" to suppress dissent. Deputy Justice Minister Samuel Mbemba said that the courts would operate independently, but critics believe the case aims to undermine Kabila. He briefly returned to Goma in May. The M23 and its political wing, the AFC, denied any connections to him, asserting he was free to travel as a citizen. Kabila ruled from 2001 to 2019 before leaving the country in 2023. He has called Tshisekedi's government a dictatorship, and the conflict in eastern DR Congo continues to escalate following the M23's resurgence in 2021.

Ethiopian Media Group Slams Illegal Detention of Journalists

The Ethiopian Media Professionals Association (EMPA) condemned the recent abduction of journalists Abdulsemed Mohammed from Ahadu FM and Yonas Amare from Reporter newspaper. They were held for 12 and 10 days, respectively, before being released. The group argued that their disappearance was illegal and that legal procedures should have been followed even if there were suspicions of wrongdoing. It should have been possible to present the journalists in court within 48 hours. The EMPA urged authorities to take action against those responsible and advocated for a safe work environment for journalists. Reports showed that Amare was taken from his home in Sheger City on 13 August, while Mohammed was abducted in Addis Ababa on 11 August, before security forces later confirmed his detention. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) also expressed concern. Africa program coordinator Mutoki Mumo warned that Ethiopia's declining press freedom made it harder for journalists to work safely.

South Africa Warns Young Women Against Deceptive Job Offers in Russia

The South African government warned young women to be cautious of social media recruitment efforts promoting overseas job opportunities, especially in Russia. This warning came after viral videos from influencers, including Cyan Boujee, advertised a two-year "start programme" in Tatarstan. The programme claimed to provide accommodation, jobs, language training, and fair treatment for women aged 18 to 22. While there is no evidence that Boujee did anything illegal, her video received backlash and was later taken down. Authorities are worried that desperate and unemployed youth might be misled by these offers. Clayson Monyela, who heads public diplomacy, advised against trusting unverified foreign job opportunities. There have been claims that some recruits were tricked into working in drone production factories associated with Russia's war in Ukraine. Investigations revealed that participants were lured with false promises and often ended up in drone manufacturing or support roles, such as cleaning and catering.