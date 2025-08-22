Senegal/Uganda: Uganda Vs Senegal - History Beckons As Cranes Eye Champions' Scalp

The Mandela National Stadium in Kampala is set to erupt on Saturday night as Uganda's "Cranes" face defending champions Senegal in a TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 quarter-final clash that could define the tournament.

For Uganda, this is more than just a football match -- it's history in the making. For Senegal, it's about proving their crown still fits.

Uganda Riding the Wave of History

Uganda comes into this clash with belief like never before.

Having topped Group C with seven points, the Cranes reached the knockout stage of CHAN for the first time in their history -- a milestone that has ignited hope across the country.

Head coach Morley Byekwaso, who masterminded their group-stage heroics, is clear on what's at stake:"Tomorrow will be a very tough game, but we are prepared. It's a special match for us because we are playing at home and want to bring joy to our fans," Morley Byekwaso said at the pre-match repss conference on Friday

"This is not a friendly -- it's a knockout game where we must show character and discipline. Senegal is experienced, they've been champions for the last two years, but with our fans behind us, we believe we can achieve victory.

That passionate home support could be decisive.

In their dramatic 3-3 draw with South Africa, the fans roared Uganda back from the brink, creating an atmosphere Byekwaso believes his players will feed on again.

"It was painful to see fans leaving when it looked like we wouldn't make it," he recalled.

"But in football, it's not over until the final whistle. That moment tested our character and gave us strength to dream bigger."

Sserunjogi's Return a Timely Boost

One of the key figures in Uganda's march is KCCA FC midfielder Joel Sserunjogi, who returns from suspension at just the right time.

"Tomorrow feels like a final," he said.

"We are mentally prepared for the battle ahead. Scoring my first goal in the tournament was special, but now my focus is on helping the team in this decisive match. No pressure -- I just want to give my best."

His presence will add balance to a Ugandan midfield that has already impressed with energy, creativity, and a fighting spirit.

Senegal's Champions' Mentality

Senegal, meanwhile, carry both pedigree and pressure. The Lions of Teranga finished second in Group D with five points, conceding just one goal -- evidence of their defensive steel.

Head coach Souleymane Diallo is under no illusions about the task ahead: "We know it will be a tough match. Uganda is well-organized and playing at home, which gives them an extra boost.

"We faced them in a friendly in Tanzania, but this is different -- a knockout game where there are only two options: win and move on, or lose and go home. We are ready to give everything."

Even without key defender Yaya Ly, who is suspended, Diallo believes in his squad's depth.

"We have a balanced squad with players capable of stepping up. Yes, this is a relatively new group with only one player from the previous title-winning squad, but that doesn't diminish our ambition. We've worked hard to get here and will fight for this victory."

The X-Factor: Pape Abasse Badji

One of Senegal's rising stars, forward Pape Abasse Badji, is eager to make his mark on the knockout stage.

"We know this will be a tough game. Uganda is organized and hard to play against, but we'll follow the coach's plan and give everything on the pitch. Insha Allah, we'll get the win."

Attack vs Defence: Who Blinks First?

The statistics underline the clash of styles. Uganda scored five goals in the group stage but conceded two, showcasing attacking intent and occasional lapses.

Senegal, on the other hand, managed just three goals but conceded only once -- a model of defensive stability.

Historically, Senegal has the edge in meetings between the two, but CHAN levels the field.

With only home-based players eligible, the match will be a pure test of local league strength and tactical discipline.

What's at Stake

The winner of this epic quarter-final will advance to the semi-finals to face either Tanzania or Morocco. .

For Uganda, it would be another piece of history. For Senegal, it's the defense of a crown they believe is theirs to keep.

One thing is certain: Kampala's Mandela Stadium will witness a battle of wills, where fine margins, discipline, and the roar of the crowd could decide who marches on.