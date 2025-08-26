Morocco/Senegal: Youthful Senegal Test Morocco's Pedigree in Heavyweight CHAN Semi-Final

Football often writes its most compelling stories when youth dares to challenge history. That will be the stage on Tuesday night in Kampala when defending champions Senegal, fielding the youngest squad at CHAN 2024, lock horns with two-time winners Morocco, one of the most experienced tournament sides.

The Mandela National Stadium, packed with tens of thousands of East African fans, will host a semi-final that pits two different philosophies against each other: Morocco's cohesion and tactical maturity against Senegal's energy and renewal.

For the continent, it represents a heavyweight duel between the winners of the last three editions - Morocco in 2018 and 2020, and Senegal in 2022.

Contrasting roads to Kampala

Senegal's journey has been defined by transition. Not a single member of their squad plays in Europe, and only Serigne Moctar Koïté featured in the 2023 edition.

Yet, under coach Souleymane Diallo, they have rediscovered identity through discipline and a belief in local talent.

Three goals in four matches have been enough, built on an iron defence that has conceded just once all tournament.

Diallo knows the odds but insists his players are writing a new chapter. "This is a young generation ready to write their own history. We will face a Moroccan team with very solid performance statistics, but we cannot underestimate the work being done in Senegal. Today, we present the youngest team in this competition."

Morocco's path has been more familiar. Travelling across the three co-hosts -- Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda -- the Atlas Lions have relied on tournament nous, composure and tactical balance.

Striker Oussama Lamlaoui has scored in three straight matches, while playmaker Youssef Mehri leads the event in assists.

Coach Tarik Sektioui summed up the mood: "Tomorrow we have a very important game against a team that earned their qualification fairly. It won't be easy; it will be a very, very tough game. Our goal is always to win this trophy in 2024, even with Senegal in the semi-final."

Morocco's record of dominance

The numbers underline Morocco's pedigree. They have won five consecutive CHAN games against West African opposition since 2016, scoring 17 goals and conceding just seven across those fixtures.

At this tournament, they have already scored nine goals, produced the most shots on target among semi-finalists (29) and could become the first side to reach three finals in six years.

Sektioui believes the strength lies in collective chemistry, even with key defenders missing. "We are ready to face any challenge with determination and strength. Every player plays an important role and works hard to overcome difficulties. Preparation and attention to detail will be decisive for this game."

For midfielder Khalid Baba, the mentality is clear: "Our mindset is that of a professional, responsible group that knows it must do everything to win. Victory doesn't happen by chance; it is earned, and we are responsible for representing Morocco and Moroccan football."

Senegal's defensive steel

Senegal, however, are masters of the grind. They have reached the last four without conceding in their last three knockout games, each of their open-play wins finishing 1-0.

Goalkeeper Marc Diouf, who made five saves against Uganda in the quarter-final, has embodied that calm resilience.

The approach is pragmatic but effective. Diallo's side tend to conserve energy in the first half before striking after the interval -- all three goals so far have come in the second period.

Striker Oumar Ba, who scored the decisive winner against Uganda, promised fight as well as unity. "We know it won't be easy, but we will do our best out there. We are united, and that is very important. I promise we will fight to make it to the final."

A clash of generations and philosophies

What makes this semi-final unique is not just the calibre of the teams but the contrasting models of success. Morocco represent continuity: a system that has bred champions, consistent with their broader football structure.

Senegal represent renewal: an embrace of youth, homegrown players and the courage to compete with giants despite their inexperience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Soccer Senegal By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Diallo has called on fans to rally behind the project. "I would like to send a message to all Senegalese people: we ask you to follow us, support our team, and motivate us to achieve the best possible result in this competition."

The stakes are high. Victory would put Senegal on course to become only the second team to defend their CHAN crown, while Morocco could join the record books with a third final in six years.

What to expect in Kampala

The Mandela Stadium will provide the backdrop for a contest where margins are likely to be fine. Morocco's Lamlaoui chasing a fourth straight goal, Senegal's Diouf determined to keep another clean sheet; one moment of composure could decide it.

But beyond tactics, this is a battle of identities: North Africa's structure and experience against West Africa's youth and fearlessness.

As African football continues to grow, the clash of Morocco and Senegal at CHAN 2024 represents not just a semi-final, but a symbolic confrontation of two ways of building success.

Whichever way it tilts, Kampala is set to host a classic.