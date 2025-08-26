Senegal Edge Into CHAN 2024 Semi-Finals With Trademark Resilience

Senegal kept their title defence alive with a composed 1-0 victory over co-hosts Uganda to book their place in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) Pamoja 2024.The reigning champions showed once again why they remain one of the continent's most consistent outfits, relying on discipline, experience and clinical execution in key moments to advance.

A Strong Start in Group DSenegal's campaign began in Dar es Salaam with a narrow but deserved 1-0 win over Nigeria. Controlling possession and dictating tempo through their midfield, the Lions of Teranga looked every bit the holders.Their second outing against Congo ended in frustration, as missed chances proved costly in a 1-1 draw. A goalless stalemate with Sudan in the final group game confirmed qualification, but also underlined the need for greater efficiency in front of goal.Despite the dropped points, Senegal's defensive solidity remained a hallmark of their campaign, conceding just once in the group stage.Quarter-Final Composure Against UgandaThe knockout clash in Kampala was billed as Senegal's biggest test, with Uganda buoyed by a passionate 35,000-strong home crowd. But the champions held their nerve.Oumar Ba's 62nd-minute strike, finishing neatly from Libasse Guèye's cross, proved decisive. While Uganda dominated possession and attempted more shots, Senegal's organisation and calm game management silenced the home fans and secured progression to the last four.Coach Souleymane Diallo praised his side's mental toughness: "High-level football demands focus. The players showed discipline and maturity when it mattered most."History, Pressure and AmbitionSenegal's march to the semi-finals reaffirms their status as the benchmark at CHAN. Since lifting the trophy in 2022, the Lions have combined tactical pragmatism with flashes of attacking flair to stay among the favourites.Centre-back Seyni Ndiaye has anchored a defence that has conceded just one goal all tournament, while Ba's clinical finish against Uganda highlighted the team's efficiency when opportunities arise.With Morocco awaiting in the semi-finals, Senegal know the challenges will only intensify. But the experience within the squad, coupled with the leadership of coach Aliou Cissé, keeps them firmly in the frame to retain their crown.

