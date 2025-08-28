Africa: All of Africa Today - August 28, 2025

Sudan's El Fasher Becomes 'Epicentre of Child Suffering' as Siege Enters 500th Day

After 500 days under siege, the city of El Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur has become an epicentre of child suffering, with UNICEF reporting that malnutrition, disease, and violence were claiming young lives daily. About 260,000 civilians, including 130,000 children, were trapped in the main camp for displaced people, cut off from aid for over 16 months as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) blocked supply routes. A total of 1,100 grave violations have been recorded since the siege began in May 2024, including the killing and maiming of over 1,000 children, sexual violence, abductions, and forced recruitment. UNICEF warned that 6,000 children suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition were without treatment due to depleted supplies, and dozens were already dying weekly from hunger. More than 2,400 people had died because of Sudan's worst cholera outbreak in decades since July 2024, leaving weakened children in overcrowded camps especially vulnerable. UNICEF stressed that children's lives were at risk, calling for immediate, unhindered humanitarian access to deliver food, medicine, clean water, and other essentials.

South African Opposition Leader Julius Malema Found Guilty of Hate Speech

South African opposition politician Julius Malema was found guilty of hate speech by the country's Equality Court after remarks he made at a rally in 2022. The court said that by telling someone never to be scared to kill, Malema was inciting harm and violence. The equality court ruled that these remarks "demonstrated an intent to incite harm", but the EFF said they were taken out of context. Two complaints had been lodged, including one from the Human Rights Commission, and the court stressed that calling for someone's killing amounted to incitement of extreme harm. Malema, whose party came fourth in last year's election, was also denied entry to the UK in June after the Home Office cited his statements in support of Hamas and his controversial remarks about white people.

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa Warns Against Factionalism as Power Struggle Intensifies

As Zanu-PF's succession battle deepened, President Emmerson Mnangagwa warned senior party members to comply with party policies. He stressed that individualism was not acceptable within the ruling party. Addressing a Politburo meeting in Harare, which his deputy Constantino Chiwenga did not attend, Mnangagwa cautioned against "bad apples" trying to divide Zanu-PF. He urged members to communicate disciplinedly, as internal disputes were increasingly appearing on social media. This warning came as factionalism grew, with one group supporting Mnangagwa and another backing Chiwenga, who has portrayed himself as an anti-corruption advocate. Tensions within the party increased as opposing views were articulated on Kudakwashe Tagwirei's rise. Spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa openly criticized Tagwirei, while Patrick Chinamasa dismissed these concerns as pointless. Mnangagwa, accused of quietly trying to extend his rule beyond 2028 despite his denials, saw figures like Tagwirei and Wicknell Chivayo as philanthropists. In contrast, Chiwenga labeled them as looters of state resources, increasing speculation that a major showdown between the two factions was near.

HRW Report Alleges Widespread Abuse of Migrants by Mauritanian Forces

A new report from Human Rights Watch (HRW) revealed that Mauritanian security forces committed serious human rights abuses against migrants and asylum seekers from 2020 to early 2025. These included torture, rape, beatings, arbitrary detention, theft, and collective expulsions. The 142-page report documented violations by the police, coastguard, navy, gendarmerie, and army during border and migration operations. Most of these abuses targeted people from West and Central Africa who were trying to transit through Mauritania on their way to Europe. HRW stated that these abuses worsened because the European Union and Spain outsourced migration control to Mauritania. This occurred despite Mauritania's increasing role as a departure point for the dangerous Atlantic crossing to Spain, especially to the Canary Islands. While HRW acknowledged that Mauritania had recently taken steps that could improve migrant protections, it urged the EU and Spain to focus on human rights in their cooperation. The report was based on 223 interviews, including more than 100 migrants and asylum seekers. It documented abuses against 77 individuals, as well as one Mauritanian national. In 2024, Spain saw a record 46,843 migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands, although numbers slowed in 2025, with about 11,500 arrivals between January and July. Mauritania rejected many of the report's findings, while the EU insisted its partnership with the country respected human rights.

Nigeria Bans Raw Shea Nut Exports to Boost Local Processing

President Bola Tinubu approved a 6-month temporary ban on the export of raw shea nut to curb informal trade, boost local processing, protect and grow Nigeria's shea industry. Vice-President Kashim Shettima described this situation as "unacceptable." He believes the ban will help Nigeria move from exporting raw nuts to providing refined shea products. The shift is expected to boost industrial growth, transform rural areas, empower women, and increase trade earnings. The short-term goal is to raise revenue from $65 million to $300 million annually. Agriculture Minister Abubakar Kyari said Nigeria produces 350,000 tonnes of shea nuts each year, but nearly a quarter is lost to informal cross-border trade. Experts argue that poor farmers, many of whom are women, often face exploitation due to a lack of regulation. Local refining could create jobs, boost income, and strengthen government revenue.