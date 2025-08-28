Women protesting against rising use of illegal drugs.

In a sweeping move that underscores mounting public pressure over Liberia's drug crisis, President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. has dismissed the top leadership of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), citing "administrative reasons." The decision, which took effect immediately, follows weeks of public outrage over the agency's handling of drug enforcement, including a recent scandal involving its Chief of Operations allegedly interfering in his daughter's arrest.

Officials Dismissed

The following LDEA executives have been relieved of their duties:

Director General: Mr. Anthony K. Souh

Deputy Director General for Administration: Mr. Gwee K. Porkpah

Deputy Director General for Operations: Mr. Sebastian Farr

Interim Leadership Appointed

President Boakai has appointed an Interim Management Team drawn from the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the National Security Agency (NSA) to stabilize the agency:

DCP Fitzgerald T. M. Biago (LNP) - Officer-in-Charge (OIC)

Mr. Ernest T. Tarpeh (NSA) - Deputy for Administration/Investigation

ACP Patrick B. Kormazu (LNP) - Deputy for Operations

The Interim Team will report to the Minister of Justice, who is required to keep the President fully informed of the agency's performance.

Boakai's Message to the Nation

President Boakai said the action reflects his government's determination to confront the escalating drug crisis head-on:

"This action is aimed at strengthening our collective resolve and actions in achieving a country free of illicit drugs and substances, a task that the Government is committed to sustaining so as to effect a reversal of the current unacceptable situation."

He called on the interim leadership to intensify efforts to:

Prevent the inflow of illicit drugs

Combat trafficking and street-level distribution

Dismantle entrenched drug networks across Liberia

The President warned that drug abuse represents an "existential threat" to Liberia's future, particularly its children, while also fueling crime, violence, and instability.

Background & Context

Liberia has been rocked by growing public anger over the drug epidemic, with mass protests in Monrovia earlier this month demanding stronger action.

The LDEA came under further fire after an audio recording allegedly revealed its suspended Chief of Operations, Abraham Payne, instructing officers to release his daughter from custody. The scandal shook public confidence in the agency's credibility.

Observers say the dismissal of the agency's entire leadership signals that the Boakai administration is under pressure to demonstrate a "no-nonsense" approach, especially after criticism that earlier responses to misconduct within the LDEA appeared too soft.

Next Steps

The Minister of Justice has been directed to conduct a comprehensive 90-day review of the LDEA's structure, operations, and effectiveness, and to submit recommendations for sweeping reform.

International partners and local civil society groups are expected to closely monitor how the government follows through, as Liberia's ability to curb narcotics trafficking is tied not only to domestic stability but also to regional and global security.

President Boakai concluded with a note of confidence in the new appointees:

"I am confident that the officials seconded to the Interim Team will demonstrate professionalism, diligence, commitment, and integrity in the execution of their duties."