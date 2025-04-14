Advancing a Collective Vision Rooted in Social Justice, Fairness and Eliminating Global Inequalities in Labour Markets

Employment and Labour Minister, Nomakhosazana Meth informed delegates that a key priority for the Employment Working Group (EWG) is ensuring that discussions about youth employment and women's economic empowerment remain at the forefront of the global labour agenda.

"As the G20 President, South Africa remains steadfast in upholding the values of solidarity, equality and sustainability. These are not abstract ideals or rhetorical," said Minister Meth during her keynote address at the opening of the second Group of 20 (G20) technical meeting held today, 08th April 2025 at The Arch Convention Centre, Umhlanga in KwaZulu Natal.

The second G20 Employment working Group (EWG) meeting convenes under the theme: "Living and Working in an Unequal World: Ensuring Decent Work and Decent Lives", hosts more than 150 delegates from G20 member-countries.

The meeting is focusing on the review of the progress of Nelson Mandela Bay Metro first G20 EWG meeting whose target was on youth. The latest meeting is focused on two critical priorities number 2 and 3 – Gender Equality in the Workforce and Addressing inequality and a declining labour income share and; The implications for living and New Proposal: Brisbane 2.0 Target on Reducing the Men-Women Gap in Labour Force Participation.

Minister Meth told the meeting that the Nelson Mandela Bay Goal on Youth Employment is a bold and transformative commitment to reducing global youth unemployment by at least 5% by 2030.

"This is not merely an employment target; it represents an investment in the future of our societies. We must actively create quality jobs, foster skills development and champion youth-led innovation to ensure young people have a place in the evolving labour market," she continued.

Meth expressed the critical juncture faced by the country, where the global landscape is marked by increasing disparities threatening the fundamental principles upon which just and dignified societies are built.

"Millions of workers worldwide remain mired in precarious employment conditions, receiving stagnant wages and experiencing shrinking opportunities for social mobility," she said.

According to the Minister; South Africa stands firm and shall not waiver in pursuing fairness, inclusion and social justice.

"We will continue to advocate for decent work, robust labour protections and equitable economic opportunities for all. We will resist any effort, whether domestic or international, that seeks to undermine our sovereignty, our people's dignity and the fundamental rights of workers", Meth said.Solidifying unison, Minister Meth encouraged adoption of a multifaceted approach that integrates social protection, universal labour rights, and sustainable economic policies. "No country, worker, or community should be left behind", Minister said.

Premier of the KwaZulu-Natal; Hon. Arthur Thamsanqa Ntuli resounded that he has no doubt that the discussion of equality between men and women in the workplace that forms part of this week will consolidate the achievement of the Brisbane Goal of promoting equal opportunities and treatment at work for all.

"We cannot achieve inclusive growth without incorporating women and critical sections of our population as critical beneficiaries of economic growth, and importantly, as agents of their own economic liberation. As developing countries and subnational states like South Africa and KwaZulu-Natal, this engagement gives us an opportunity to rise to higher standards of labour force participation globally", said Premier Ntuli.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier supported the call for comprehensive and targeted policy interventions. Among these is the strengthening of labour market institutions and promoting equal pay for work of equal value.

"It is to ensure decent working conditions in the care economy and promote equal opportunities and treatment for all in education and employment across sectors", Ntuli said.

Labour 20 (L20) representative Zingiswa Losi said that inequality was not inevitable, "we are here today, can and must reduce inequality. This disadvantages people based on race, gender and age.

"Unequal access to healthcare, education and opportunities perpetuates these injustices, limiting social mobility and trapping generations. The world of work poses real potential to tackle these root causes if the right policies are put in place," she said.

Losi called for the collective dismantling of the structural drivers of inequality which are; patriarchy, discrimination, unemployment, poverty wages, weak social protection and the repression of trade unions.

"Genuine social dialogue is a powerful driver of shared inputs, but it must be more than a checkbox, it should be meaningful engagements that shape the outcomes, our policy choices must be conscious and deliberate," she said

The G20 EWG meeting continues until Friday, 11th April at The Arch Convention Centre, Umhlanga.

