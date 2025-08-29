Gambia/Kenya: Gaffer Mckinstry Names Squad Prior to Kenya, Burundi Brawls

Head Coach of The Gambia senior national team, Jonathan Mckinstry, yesterday named a strong twenty-five (25) man squad ahead of the country's 2026 World Cup qualifier matches against Kenya and Burundi next month.
The Scorpions will rub shoulders with Kenya on 5th September 2025 before facing Burundi on 9th September 2025.
Speaking to journalists via GFF Media, Coach Jonathan Mckinstry stated that his team was ready for their matches against Kenya and Burundi.
Mckinstry further stated that they would fight hard to beat both Kenya and Burundi in their qualifier matches to improve their FIFA Ranking.
He revealed that they would also fight hard to snatch third-place in Group F of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers despite failing to secure qualication to the global biggest football showpiece.
Mckinstry further revealed that they would try all means to improve on their weaknesses before clashing with Kenya and Burundi in their 2026 World Cup qualifier matches.
The players selected for the Kenya and Burundi clashes are:
Goalkeepers
1.Ebrima Jarju
2.Sheikh Sibi
3.Baboucarr Gaye
Defenders
4.Omar Colley
5.Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh
6.Momodou Lion Njie
7.Sheriff Sinyan
8.James Gomez
9.Alagie Saine
10.Sainey Sanyang
11.Joseph Ceesay
12.Muhammed Sanneh
Midfielders
13.Ebou Adams
14.Abubakr Barry
15.Mahmudu Bajo
16.Jesper Ceesay
17.Muhammadou Drammeh
18.Abdoulie Manneh
19.Musa Barrow
Strikers
20.Alieu Fadera
21.Abdoulie Sanyang
22.Yankuba Minteh
23.Adama Sidibeh
24.Adama Bojang
25.Ali Sowe
