Gambia/Kenya: Gaffer Mckinstry Names Squad Prior to Kenya, Burundi Brawls

Head Coach of The Gambia senior national team, Jonathan Mckinstry, yesterday named a strong twenty-five (25) man squad ahead of the country's 2026 World Cup qualifier matches against Kenya and Burundi next month.

The Scorpions will rub shoulders with Kenya on 5th September 2025 before facing Burundi on 9th September 2025.

Speaking to journalists via GFF Media, Coach Jonathan Mckinstry stated that his team was ready for their matches against Kenya and Burundi.

Mckinstry further stated that they would fight hard to beat both Kenya and Burundi in their qualifier matches to improve their FIFA Ranking.

He revealed that they would also fight hard to snatch third-place in Group F of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers despite failing to secure qualication to the global biggest football showpiece.

Mckinstry further revealed that they would try all means to improve on their weaknesses before clashing with Kenya and Burundi in their 2026 World Cup qualifier matches.

The players selected for the Kenya and Burundi clashes are:

Goalkeepers

1.Ebrima Jarju

2.Sheikh Sibi

3.Baboucarr Gaye

Defenders

4.Omar Colley

5.Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh

6.Momodou Lion Njie

7.Sheriff Sinyan

8.James Gomez

9.Alagie Saine

10.Sainey Sanyang

11.Joseph Ceesay

12.Muhammed Sanneh

Midfielders

13.Ebou Adams

14.Abubakr Barry

15.Mahmudu Bajo

16.Jesper Ceesay

17.Muhammadou Drammeh

18.Abdoulie Manneh

19.Musa Barrow

Strikers

20.Alieu Fadera

21.Abdoulie Sanyang

22.Yankuba Minteh

23.Adama Sidibeh

24.Adama Bojang

25.Ali Sowe

