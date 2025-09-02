Sudan: Darfur Landslide Tragedy - Message of Condolence and Solidarity

Men stand on a storage hole in Leeba, Marra region of Western Sudan (file photo).

Statement by the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. in Sudan, Luca Renda

(Port Sudan, 2 September 2025) I am deeply saddened by reports of a devastating landslide in Tarsin village, located in Jebel Marra, on the border of Central and South Darfur states, on 31 August, after days of heavy rainfall.

Local sources indicate that between 300 and 1,000 people may have lost their lives.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Sudan at this tragic time.

The United Nations and our humanitarian partners are mobilizing to provide support to the affected population.

The humanitarian community stands in solidarity with the people of Sudan and will spare no effort to ensure that aid can reach those in need without delay.