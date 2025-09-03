Sudan: Hundreds Feared Dead in Darfur Landslide

Humanitarians "will spare no effort" to ensure that aid reaches people affected by a deadly landslide in a remote mountain village in Sudan, a senior UN official in the country said on Tuesday.

Up to 1,000 people are feared dead in the tragedy, which occurred on Sunday in Tarsin village, located in the Jebel Marra range on the border of Central and South Darfur states.

The landslide was triggered by days of heavy rain.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Sudan at this tragic time," Luca Renda, interim UN Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator in the country said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the UN and partners are mobilizing to provide support to the affected population.

"The humanitarian community stands in solidarity with the people of Sudan and will spare no effort to ensure that aid can reach those in need without delay," he said.

More to follow on this story...