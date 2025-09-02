Cameroon: Restrictions Undermining Cameroon Presidential Election, Says UN Rights Chief

Geneva — Growing restrictions on civic and democratic space in Cameroon in the lead-up to the presidential election in October are raising fears about whether voters can freely express their will, the UN Human Rights chief Volker Türk said Tuesday.

He urged the government to take swift action to ensure an environment conducive to free, transparent, inclusive, and genuine elections.

“A safe and enabling human rights environment is essential for peaceful, inclusive, and credible elections. It regrettably appears that this is not the case in Cameroon,” said Türk.

“The Government should not suppress the essential work of civil society organisations and the media.”

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Later, UN Human Rights spokesperson Jeremy Laurence said at a press conference in Geneva, “Several gatherings have been banned amid rising restrictions on the activities of opposition political parties.

“On one occasion, a live television interview with a political figure was interrupted by security forces.”

He said there have also been concerns regarding the exclusion of some political figures from the race, as well as irregularities in voter registration.

Further, there are also reports that opposition candidates and their supporters have been intimidated and threatened.

Free, transparent vote

"We are today calling on the government of Cameroon to ensure an environment conducive to a free, transparent, inclusive, and genuine vote.

"Equal access to participation in electoral processes for all Cameroonians is essential."

Several gatherings have been banned amid rising restrictions on the activities of opposition political parties in the lead-up to the election.

There have also been concerns about the exclusion of some political figures from the race and irregularities in voter registration.

Lawrence cited a recent live television interview with a political figure that was interrupted by security forces.”

"These developments come following the suspension of three civil society organisations and the banning of two others in December last year, and restrictions that were imposed on the operations and funding of some civil society groups."

On Aug. 4, Cameroonian security forces arrested at least 53 opposition supporters outside the Constitutional Council in the capital, Yaoundé, during appeal hearings against some of the decisions of the electoral council.

The supporters were accused of public disorder, unlawful assembly, rebellion, and incitement to revolt.

Cameroon has a population of around 31 million, with English and French as official languages.