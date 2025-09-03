Nigeria: Obasanjo Blames Malaria Deaths Among Children On Poor Leadership

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has condemned continued deaths of children from preventable diseases such as malaria, describing it as a profound failure of leadership and empathy in the era of artificial intelligence and space exploration.

Obasanjo who stated this on Tuesday at the unveiling of the CARE 365 Health Hub in Abuja, maintained that it was unacceptable that millions of Nigerians still trek long distances to access basic healthcare, decades after independence.

"It is no longer acceptable that in the age of artificial intelligence and space tourism, a Nigerian child should die of malaria because her mother couldn't afford to travel to the nearest health facility. It is unacceptable that young people in remote communities go blind untreated because there is no eye clinic for hundreds of miles. These are not just failures of infrastructure; they are failures of empathy and leadership at all levels," Obasanjo said.

The former president, who chaired the launch, said healthcare was never intended to be a privilege for the wealthy or urban residents, but a right accessible to every Nigerian.

He hailed the CARE 365 Health Hub as a "game changer" that could transform access to quality and affordable healthcare.

The initiative introduced digital smart kiosks equipped with diagnostic tools, artificial intelligence, and telemedicine connectivity, enabling patients in rural and underserved areas to consult licensed doctors, receive diagnoses, and get treatment.

The subscription model is designed to be affordable even for low-income earners such as traders and artisans.

"This is not just a technological solution. It is a social justice tool, a declaration that no matter who you are, where you live, or how much you earn, you deserve care every day," Obasanjo said.

He compared the potential impact of CARE 365 to the mobile telephone revolution in Nigeria, saying its success should be measured not by the number of kiosks deployed but by lives saved, dignity restored, and improved life expectancy.

Obasanjo urged the federal and state governments to integrate the system into primary healthcare and emergency services, while calling on banks, private investors, and development partners to support and scale it up.

He further commended the developers and health professionals behind the project, stressing that innovation must serve humanity and ensure inclusivity.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, who formally commissioned the hub, described it as a timely innovation that aligns with the administration's agenda to transform Nigeria's health system.

Professor Pate noted that the CARE 365 hub would particularly benefit women, children, displaced populations, and people in underserved communities by making healthcare affordable and accessible.

According to him, it also fits within the government's four pillars of reform - stronger governance, improved health outcomes through expanded primary care, unlocking the healthcare value chain for economic growth, and ensuring health security.

Founder and CEO of CARE 365, Ngozi Joseph Odumuko, explained that the vision was to build an integrated healthcare ecosystem combining mobile clinics, kiosks, telemedicine applications, and international medical expertise to deliver affordable and quality healthcare across Nigeria.

"This innovation is about bringing care closer to the people, whether in rural villages, urban centers, or even IDP camps," Odumuko said.

The event was attended by policymakers, development partners, and private sector stakeholders.