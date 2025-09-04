Massad Boulos, U.S. Senior Advisor for Africa (center), with representatives from Rwanda (l3eft) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the first Joint Oversight Committee meeting on August 1, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Rwanda, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Togo (as the African Union facilitator), and the African Union Commission on the occasion of the second Joint Oversight Committee held this week in Washington, D.C.

On September 3, 2025, representatives from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Rwanda, along with the United States, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Togo (as the African Union facilitator), and the African Union Commission convened the second meeting of the Joint Oversight Committee (JOC) for the Peace Agreement signed on June 27, 2025.

Committee members acknowledged slowness in implementation of some elements of the Agreement and underscored their shared resolve to ensure its complete and timely implementation to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in eastern DRC and the broader Great Lakes region. Discussions focused on addressing recent challenges to implementation, including reports of violence in eastern DRC, and identifying actionable steps to ensure compliance with the Agreement's provisions.

Committee members welcomed the merger of the technical secretariats of the East African Community, Southern African Development Community, and AU into one independent joint secretariat, noting the importance of the AU role in supporting implementation of the Peace Agreement going forward. In addition, the Governments of the DRC and Rwanda reaffirmed their commitments to advance the return of refugees in accordance with the outcomes of the August 8 Tripartite High-Level Ministerial.

Committee members welcomed the upcoming meeting of the Joint Security Coordination Mechanism (JSCM) to accelerate efforts to neutralize support for the FDLR armed group and advance Rwanda's lifting of its defensive measures in line with the Appendix A of the Agreement. In preparation for the next meeting of the JSCM, the DRC expressed that there is no policy of support for the FDLR and recognized the importance of taking concrete action as such, and Rwanda expressed its respect for the DRC's territorial integrity and recognized the importance of ensuring its actions are consistent with this respect. Both the DRC and Rwanda reaffirmed their obligation to immediately and unconditionally cease any state support to non-state armed groups except as necessary to facilitate implementation of the agreement. The DRC and Rwanda committed to a technical level, intelligence and military channel for direct exchange of information in advance of the next JSCM meeting in Doha. They affirmed that these actions are key to realizing the full potential of the Regional Economic Integration Framework, which will open key economic corridors to support long-term development and stability in the region.

Qatar provided an update on the ongoing DRC and AFC/M23 negotiations in Doha, which are critical to achieving a stable eastern DRC. The Governments of the DRC and Rwanda reaffirmed their obligation to lend

their full support to bring the Doha negotiations to a successful conclusion.

The Committee reaffirmed its commitment to convening regular meetings to address ongoing challenges, monitor progress, and ensure the effective implementation of the Peace Agreement. DRC and Rwanda recognized the vital contributions and coordinated efforts of the United States, Qatar, and the African Union, and thanked them for their support in advancing durable peace in eastern DRC.

