Africa: All of Africa Today - September 4, 2025

Sudan Govt Denies U.S. Accusations of Chemical Weapons Use

A report published by Sudan's army-backed government said that there is no evidence of chemical contamination, two months after the United States imposed sanctions over chemical weapons allegations. The ministry said the report was based on field tests and forensic reviews carried out since April, when the army regained control of the capital from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The U.S. imposed sanctions on the army-backed government in June, accusing it of using chemical weapons in its war against the RSF. The government dismissed the US allegations as "baseless" and "political blackmail." The health ministry said there were no reports of mass deaths or symptoms indicative of chemical poisoning. It said forensic pathology teams found no fatalities typically associated with chemical weapons.

Dozens Dead After Boat Sinks in Nigeria's Niger State

A boat carrying at least 90 passengers sank in Niger State, north-central Nigeria, leaving dozens dead. The State Emergency Management Agency said 29 bodies were recovered, 50 people rescued, and two are still missing. Local officials warned the death toll could be as high as 60. The boat had left Tungan Sule in the Malale district and was heading towards Dugga. The authorities attributed the accident to overloading and collision.

Former DR Congo Justice Minister Sentenced to Hard Labor for $20 Million Embezzlement

Former Congolese Justice Minister Constant Mutamba, once known for calling for the death penalty for corrupt officials, was sentenced by a Kinshasa court to three years of hard labor for embezzling nearly $20 million. The funds for building the prison in Kisangani were paid by Uganda to victims of Congo's past conflicts. A five-year ban also barred Mutamba, who resigned in June 2025, from holding public office. He pleaded not guilty, claiming he was the target of a political plot, while his lawyer denounced the ruling as unfair. Human rights groups welcomed the conviction as a sign of accountability but warned that justice must not be selective. The case drew heavy security in Kinshasa, while some residents and activists in Kisangani dismissed the trial as politically motivated to block Mutamba's future ambitions.

UN Human Rights Office Urges Global Reparations for People of African Descent

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) urged governments, academia, businesses, and other actors to "double down on delivering reparatory justice" for people from the African diaspora. The report said that doing so is key to dismantling systemic racism that is rooted in legacies of slavery and colonialism. It outlined measures such as formal apologies, truth-seeking, memorialization, education, psychosocial support, compensation, and restitution of cultural heritage. UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk warned against a "one-size-fits-all approach" to reparatory justice, stating that it should take into account the demands of affected communities. He urged initiatives that reflect history, local contexts, and the specific experiences of women of African descent. Museums in several European countries are also taking steps to address their collections' links with the past. Restitution of cultural heritage is continuing, including the return of the "Benin bronzes" - centuries-old sculptures and carvings from what is now Edo state in Nigeria.

Deadly South African Building Fire Linked to Housing Shortage

South African authorities said extreme poverty and the lack of affordable housing were key factors behind the 2023 Johannesburg building fire. At least 77 people were killed in the Usindiso building i n Marshalltown, where many poor people were living. A commission of inquiry found that hijacked buildings were not the main issue. Instead, the report found that only 5% of the city's buildings "had allegations of rent collection by non-owners". The buildings are often overcrowded and dangerous, with flammable partitions made of plywood and fabric to divide large spaces into smaller rooms, and blocked fire exits. Nearly 80% of inspected properties had fire-safety risks, and most lacked water, sanitation, or electricity. The commission also blamed the spread of fires in inner-city buildings on the lack of basic services, such as running water and waste collection.