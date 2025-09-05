Africa: All of Africa Today - September 5, 2025

DR Congo Announces New Ebola Outbreak

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) confirmed its 16th Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in Kasai province, where 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths, including four health workers, have been reported. The index case is a 34-year-old pregnant woman admitted to the hospital with symptoms including high fever and repeated vomiting. Samples tested at the country's National Institute of Biomedical Research confirmed the cause of the outbreak as Ebola Zaire caused by Ebola virus disease. This will be the 16th outbreak of the deadly virus in the country that has poor health services, and is hit by conflict in the east. In Kasai province, previous outbreaks of Ebola virus disease were reported in 2007 and 2008. Africa CDC quickly engaged with the Ministry of Health, with Director General Dr. Jean Kaseya traveling to the DR Congo to coordinate the response. Africa CDC has rapidly deployed experts to reinforce surveillance, contact tracing, data management, laboratory capacity, and infection prevention and control in the affected zones. The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was "acting with determination to rapidly halt the spread of the virus and protect communities".

Former Zambian Foreign Minister Sentenced to Four Years for Corruption

Zambia's former Foreign Minister Joseph Malanji was sentenced to four years in prison with hard labour after being convicted of corruption. He was found guilty on seven counts of acquiring properties and helicopters suspected of being the proceeds of crime. His co-accused, former treasury secretary Fredson Yamba, received a three-year jail term for approving the transfer of more than U.S.$8 million to Zambia's diplomatic mission in Turkey without justifying the expense. Several ministers in former President Edgar Lungu's government have been convicted of various offenses, but Malanji is the most high-profile of them. President Hakainde Hichilema promised to root out corruption when he swept to power four years ago after defeating Lungu in elections. However, critics accused Hichilema of using corruption charges to wage a political vendetta.

Tax Evasion, Money Laundering Cost Africa $88 Billion a Year - AU Report Warns

The African Union (AU) warned that Africa loses an estimated U.S.$88 billion annually through illicit financial flows such as tax evasion, money laundering, and corruption. In 2015, that figure was U.S.$50 billion. Analysts said that this deprived governments of revenue that could be invested in public services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Christoph Trautvetter, coordinator of the German organization Network for Tax Justice, said that Africa loses billions because "digital corporations and commodity traders shift their profits to tax havens and corrupt elites stash money in anonymous offshore accounts." This promotes corruption and crime and weakens states that are supposed to ensure development. African countries are still struggling to implement reforms despite efforts like automatic bank information exchanges and a new UN global tax framework. Resource-rich nations such as Nigeria, Angola, and the DR Congo are particularly vulnerable, with billions lost through extractive industries alone. Several experts compared illicit flows to a "life-threatening condition draining Africa's blood," warning that governments cannot service debt, pay public servants, or boost climate resilience as a result of the losses.

Somalia Exits List of World's 10 Least Secure Countries

Somalia climbed in the 2025 Global Peace Index, exiting the list of the world's 10 least secure countries for the first time in years. The officials described this as a milestone achievement for the conflict-ravaged nation. The improved ranking marks a significant shift in Somalia's international perception and reflects progress made in stabilisation efforts, national security, and governance. The government credited the achievement to intensified military operations against Al-Shabaab, institutional reforms, and stronger cooperation with international partners. Somalia has consistently ranked among the lowest since the index began in 2007.

Khaby Lame Joins Global Celebrities to Name Baby Gorillas in Rwanda

Senegalese-Italian TikTok star and global content creator Khabane Lame, widely known as Khaby Lame, has been confirmed among the baby gorilla namers for the 20th edition of the Kwita Izina ceremony. The annual event, which attracts thousands of people from around the world, will see 40 baby mountain gorillas named, including 18 born in 2024. Khaby joined a diverse group of at least 25 participants confirmed so far by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB). This includes global business leaders, conservation experts, football players, park rangers, and even royalty. The 2024 celebration was postponed because of a Marburg virus outbreak in the country. Nearly 400 baby gorillas have been named since the tradition began in 2005.