Africa: World Cup Qualifier - Rwanda Not South Africa Is More Important for Super Eagles Now - Ndidi

With Nigeria's World Cup dream hanging by a thread, Super Eagles vice-captain Wilfred Ndidi has set the tone ahead of this weekend's crucial qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa, insisting the team must focus on the immediate task: victory in Uyo.

The Eagles are in a perilous position in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. After six matches, Nigeria sit fourth with seven points, trailing leaders South Africa by six.

Only the group winners will qualify automatically for the tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. With four matches left, Nigeria must win all to stand a realistic chance of survival.

Speaking from the Super Eagles' camp at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot-Ekpene, Ndidi, who joined Besiktas this summer, gave insight into the team's mindset, describing the atmosphere as focused, united, and uncompromising.

"The feeling is good"

On the mood in camp, Ndidi said:

"Yeah, the feeling is good. It's good to see the guys back, smiling, and everyone is very encouraged. The preparation is going well, so everyone is ready."

But he admitted the players know exactly what is at stake.

"It's very crucial because the chance is in our hands now and we know how important it is. Everyone knows the position we are in right now and everyone is very focused.

"Even in training yesterday, it was raining and we still went on. It's not an excuse, we still need to do it anyways. We know we're in a difficult situation, but it's just in our hands."

The midfielder added that the spirit within the group extends beyond the pitch.

"From the coach, the staff and everyone around. Even the hotel staff, they try to encourage us, smile with us, which is very good. So the atmosphere is very nice, yeah."

This one is the most important

With South Africa looming just three days after Rwanda, Ndidi stressed that Nigeria cannot afford to look past the first hurdle in Uyo.

"We're not looking forward to that one yet, because we're looking forward to this one, because this is the most important one in our hands, which we cannot let it slip. If we let it slip, it's finished.

"It's not about rivalry in South Africa. The only thing for us to put ourselves out there is to win this one. And then we look forward to the South African one. So the most important one now is the one."

Let's qualify first

Ndidi also dismissed distractions over the government's recent promises of rewards, including $100,000, national honours, and land gifts for potential achievements.

"It's not the time to think about having a national honour or not. Because this is just, we're trying to qualify. So we have to try and qualify first and then go for the tournament. Then we'll think about the $100,000. But for now, let's qualify, yeah."

A crucial week for Nigerian football

Nigeria's qualifying campaign has been turbulent, marked by managerial changes and underwhelming results: one win, four draws, and one loss in six matches.

The scars of missing the 2022 World Cup are still fresh, and failing to qualify for 2026 would be a hammer blow to the nation's footballing identity.

For Ndidi and his teammates, the mission is clear: fight for every point, starting with Rwanda at home on Saturday, 6 September, before traveling to Bloemfontein to face bitter rivals South Africa on Tuesday, 9 September.

Slip, and the dream dies. Win, and the hope of redemption stays alive.

Which will it be? The next six days will decide everything.