Nigeria/South Africa: 'No Celebration Yet' - Troost-Ekong Keeps Super Eagles Focused On South Africa

The veteran defender, who started from the bench, explained that while the three points were vital, the real test of Nigeria's revival would come against Bafana Bafana in Bloemfontein.

The Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, says the team is focused on their next World Cup qualifier against South Africa and will not dwell on Saturday's victory over Rwanda.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Super Eagles secured a gritty 1-0 win over Rwanda's Amavubi in Uyo on Saturday, a result that keeps their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying hopes alive.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

But if the atmosphere in the dressing room was anything to go by, there was no room for back-patting or champagne. The message was simple: the bigger battle is in South Africa on Tuesday.

A win, but no celebration

The narrow victory at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium restored belief, but captain William Troost-Ekong revealed after the game that the players quickly shifted their focus.

"We have an important game again on Tuesday. I saw the changing room directly after the game -- there was not even a celebration. There is a real desire to keep pushing on," Ekong said.

The veteran defender, who started from the bench, explained that while the three points were vital, the real test of Nigeria's revival would come against Bafana Bafana in Bloemfontein.

Chelle's reset, Fredrick's rise

Head coach Eric Chelle's decision to bench Ekong and hand 20-year-old Benjamin Fredrick a starting role dominated headlines, but the coach remained unapologetic. His priority, he insisted, was securing victory by any means.

Ekong echoed that sentiment, publicly defending Chelle's bold call and choosing instead to applaud the youngster's composure under pressure.

"We should say a big congratulations to Benjamin. He played an amazing game today. To come into a game loaded with a lot of pressure at his age, it's not an easy thing," he said.

The balance of experience and youth may prove crucial as Nigeria step into the cauldron of Bloemfontein, where South Africa sit comfortably atop Group C.

Stakes at their highest

Saturday's win lifted Nigeria to 10 points, keeping them mathematically alive in the race for the sole automatic ticket. South Africa, on 16 points, remain the frontrunners. A win on Tuesday could swing momentum, while a defeat would almost certainly end the Super Eagles' chances.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria South Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The pain of missing Qatar 2022 still lingers, and with three matches left, Nigeria are desperate to avoid back-to-back World Cup absences. For Chelle, Tuesday's clash is about more than points; it is about credibility, identity, and proving that Nigeria still belongs among Africa's elite.

All roads lead to Bloemfontein

The Godswill Akpabio Stadium crowd roared Nigeria over the line against Rwanda, but even in victory, Ekong reminded everyone of the bigger picture:

"Like I said yesterday when I was here, we really believe in what we are doing. We can only control the things that we are doing now. We will take it step by step, and now the next step will be to step up."

Step up they must. For the Super Eagles, Uyo was just the beginning. Bloemfontein will tell the real story.