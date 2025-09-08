South Africa/Nigeria: Just in - Victor Osimhen to Miss South Africa Clash Due to Injury

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has been ruled out of the Super Eagles' crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

Osimhen, who was forced off in the first half of Saturday's 1-0 win over Rwanda in Uyo, had initially been feared to be struggling with an ankle problem.

However, the team doctor later confirmed the injury as a bruise on his shin.

According to journalist Sulaimon Adebayor, popularly known as Pooja, quoting official NFF sources, Osimhen woke up with discomfort on Sunday morning and will not be traveling with the squad for Tuesday's clash in Johannesburg against South Africa.

Osimhen had only just returned to the national team setup this month after missing the Unity Cup triumph in May and the 1-1 draw with Russia.

The 26-year-old, who scored twice against Rwanda in March, had a goal disallowed for offside before being forced off early on Saturday.

His absence is a major blow for head coach Eric Chelle, who had hoped to rely on the striker's firepower in the high-stakes encounter against Bafana Bafana.

Vanguard News